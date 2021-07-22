Thursday’s 4-H Pizza Camp is easily one of the most popular for students, as it was the first of this year’s summer camps to fill up at the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service.
The students made a Detroit-style pizza; chicken Alfredo pizza; chicken, bacon and ranch pizza; barbecue chicken pizza; and two dessert pizzas. While they did get to enjoy their savory creations, they also learned about more than just how to prepare them.
“We talked to them a lot about nutrition and how to make pizza healthier by the different ingredients you use – low-fat cheese instead of regular mozzarella cheese,” Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator, said. “In the lesson, we talked about thin crust being less calories because it’s not as much crust, and putting vegetables on it to make it healthier.”
Prior to entering the kitchen, the students were “hired” as school nutrition professionals. They were charged with calculating how many calories went into a pie by doing some quick math.
“They had to figure out how many calories were in each slice of pizza,” Winn said. “So they learned how many calories on average the boys can consume and the girls can consume, and realized boys can consume more because they burn calories differently than girls.”
Diners may be forgiven for gulping down slices without thinking of what actually went into their mouth-watering pizzas. After all, it’s one of the world’s most popular foods, and certainly one of the U.S.’s. In fact, Americans eat 350 slices of pizza per second. The 4-H students, however, took the time to learn where the ingredients come from.
“They’re learning what agriculture commodity the ingredients in the pizza came from,” Winn said. “Like the crust is wheat, the cheese comes from a dairy cow, and if you have hamburger on it, it comes from a beef cow.”
The students also got their first crack at using an air frier, as they prepared mini calzones. They used Pillsbury dough, a little bit of tomato sauce, cheese and pepperoni. They learned the recipe called for a bit more cheese than they had expected, but ultimately the kids had their say as to what went in them. They cooked them for about eight minutes the air frier at 375 degrees.
“They got to decide what goes in it, while for the rest of the pizza they had to follow recipes,” Winn said.
The group was visited by State 4-H Leadership Council member Elizabeth Tate, who said each state officer is assigned different counties to visit every year, so each county is visited at least once.
“I just come and help, and I’m here for kids to see other things they can do in 4-H,” Tate said. “I talk about the other things I’ve done and what they can do, and you can do just about anything. My brother is big into the STEM right now over in Osage County, and they’ve been building model airplanes and rockets. I’ve showed livestock and did shooting sports for a long time. You can do horticulture. Just about anything you can think of, we have some kind of project for it.”
