Fabry: Area can never do enough for seniors

Eugene Fabry, 73, moved to Cherokee County because of a woman.
He has lived in Oklahoma for 19 years, staying in the Cookson area before moving to Tahlequah five years ago.
“My wife got sick. My wife and mother died within 10 days of each other in 2014,” he said.
His second wife was Patricia Thompson Fabry. His first wife was Veronica, and Fabry has one son, Ian, who lives in Chicago.
Originally from Chicago himself, Fabry dropped out of college during the Vietnam War, and enlisted at age 19 in the Air Force. He served as an accountant.
“Government accounting is way different than civil accounting,” said Fabry.
While serving, Fabry was stationed in San Antonio; Wichita Falls, Texas; and Rantoul, Illinois. He was also deployed to Libya for 1-1/2 years.
“I was in 3-1/2 years total. The Air Force let me out early to go to college,” he said.
Fabry earned a degree in accounting economics from University of Illinois at Chicago, and a Master of Business Administration from DePaul University. He has been a certified public accountant for over 40 years.
“I worked for a couple of CPA firms and then started my own practice,” he said.
He had an office before moving to town, but still does taxes out of his Tahlequah home.
Fabry enjoys the Cherokee County area, and especially that Tahlequah has a university.
“I like communities that have colleges – the diversity of it,” he said.
Housing is one issue Fabry has with the town, but he likes improvements that have been made in some areas.
“There’s too much poor housing, trailer parks, and run-down buildings,” he said. “Downtown Tahlequah has really improved. You go there in the nighttime and there’s lots of neon and nice places to go.”
Fabry hangs out at the Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center four days a week, but he said the community can never do enough for seniors.
“I’m friendly with most of the people here. It’s nice to come to a place they recognize your name. The food’s not bad here,” said Fabry, while waiting for lunch to be served at TSCC. “The city owns the building, and we have not kept it up or kept the equipment up.”
For the past four months, Fabry has served on the nutrition board at TSCC, and for the past nine months, he has been on the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah board.
“My wife was a member of the United Methodist Church in Cookson and we went there. I started at UU when I moved to town,” he said. “I run a Wednesday Forum at the church.”
The open forum at UUCT is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fabry also volunteers at Feed My Sheep on Thursday evenings.
Fabry enjoys watching football, and he had season tickets to University of Oklahoma games for many years. Golf is another favorite pastime, and he still plays regularly. He was a member at the former Cherry Spring Golf Course for a long time, he said.
Fabry doesn't have any advice Monday to offer younger generations.
“Younger people have a different view of the world, as they should,” he said.
