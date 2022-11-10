FABULOUS FABRICS: Texture-mixing, 'dopamine dressing' trend for winter fashion

Fashion trends for the upcoming winter season are taking multiple different forms, from metallic dresses to bright patterns to the duration of some fall styles.
Kristy Eubanks, owner of Junie’s Closet, said several styles are trending for winter, especially the mixing of media types and textures.
“It’s a lot of different textures and the blocking of different styles,” said Eubanks.
Eubanks showed off several pieces in her boutique with quilting, embellishments, and color-blocking, where bold colors are paired together.
“Even in our furs, we have texture,” she said.
Shiny fabrics are in for winter as well, said Eubanks, like metallics, satines, and Lamé.
“Coordinating sets are also popular,” she said.
Along with monochromatic looks, Eubanks said “dompamine dressing” is very trendy right now. She explained what this style means.
“All the colors. All the texture,” said Eubanks. “You put it on and you feel great.”
Eubanks held up two items as examples of this trend: a fuschia blouse with bold, contrasting florals and a long-sleeved dress patterned with color-blocked swatches of mustard, magenta, teal, and black.
At Beautiquey and the Beast, owner Bryn Smith said her shop doesn’t really stick to trends.
“We’re kind of boujie,” said Smith, referring to clothing deemed upscale from blue-collar styles. It's a shortened form of the French word "Bourgeoisie."
Smith pointed to some items that are popular with her customers at the moment, like some puffy coats from the brand Ciao Milano.
“They’re cozy, warm, and flattering,” she said.
Smith said the coats don’t make the wearer look like the Michelin Man.
“They’re for all types of people,” she said.
Beautiquey and the Beast also carries "mommy and me" versions of these coats.
Halle Kobriger, front desk manager at Nine One Eight Salon and Boutique, said she’s seeing a lot of fall trends continue into the winter months, as temperatures have yet to fall very low so far.
“Really, it’s because we didn’t get the cold weather until February last year,” said Kobriger.
This includes “shackets" — a cross between a shirt and a jacket — and sweaters, among other items.
“We should be getting in our winter clothes sometime next week,” she said.
