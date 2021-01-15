Tahlequah residents Carl and Cathy Farinelli have spent much of the past year quarantining with their grandchildren in Texas. Both were educators, and the couple raised four children and now help teach their grandkids.
It’s been a long, winding and fascinating road for the couple, who celebrated 50 years together last fall.
“Thinking back to the first time I saw Carl, he caught my eye as he approached my friend and me as we walked to class on campus. They had a German class together, so were already acquainted. We chatted, and I have to admit I was interested almost immediately. It was obvious to me there was a maturity, intelligence, and depth that other boys just didn’t radiate so quickly,” said Cathy.
As they got to know each other, and decided to marry, she was never disappointed.
“Carl embraced my big family as his own and reached out to my seven siblings as a big brother would. Carl’s natural tendency could identify needs kids had, and he would be there to help and support them. To this day, our life together remains strong and rich,” she said.
Carl gives his wife, whom he also calls his "home," credit for their success.
“Catherine has always been the moral center of our family. Her guiding principle is, 'Err on the side of love.' Whenever I feel confused about a best choice for us, discussing our choices with Catherine always leads to the best decision. Her reasoning is superior to anyone's I know, including mine, and her heart is pure,” he said.
Carl's early life journey was challenging. He was raised with relatives, and adopted by an aunt. He dropped out of high school at 16 to get trade training and a GED in Job Corps, earning a scholarship to Blinn College, where he met Cathy.
“I decided the life of scholarship and academia was for me. What called me most was to be like these instructors, who extended themselves to kids like me who wanted to escape our lives of economic and educational poverty,” said Carl.
He completed an associate's degree in speech and journalism at Blinn, a bachelor's in English and German, and a master's in English and counseling at Sam Houston State University.
“I worked in inner-city schools in Houston for 16 years. After completing my doctorate in school administration at Texas Southern University, I came to Northeastern State University in 1988, where I retired after 30 years of teaching,” he said.
The couple met the first day of class at Blinn College, but waited a year to marry. Children eventually came along, and music was always with them.
“When Catherine and I were married, I worked days in Houston area schools, played with country bands, and taught evening and weekend continuing education classes at a local community college,” he said.
To complete his master's, they moved to the Sangre de Christo mountains, where he did a counseling internship at New Mexico Highlands and began writing his dissertation. They homes-chooled their eldest children, Jacob and Rachel, including lessons on fiddle, piano, guitar, and bass. Eight years later, Melody joined the family, and then Matthew, two years later.
Melody Jones said her favorite family memories from childhood were watching her dad and older siblings play music on stage.
“I always dreamed of the day I would be a full member of the Farinelli Family Band. It was always so exciting when I learned a new song on the fiddle and was asked to join them on stage," Melody said. "My dad always worked to include Matthew and me; he even let me clog dance a few times during certain songs, which really made me feel special."
As grandparents, the Farinelli elders are giving people.
“My mom and dad give so much of themselves for my boys," said Melody. "During this time away from normal school and activities, my dad has made sure to focus on each of my four boys, to teach them music or even give a karate lesson. My mom has helped me through virtual/home-schooling. But, what has always been amazing about them both as grandparents, is how they are always up to join whatever trip I plan. They are adventurous and love to make memories with their grandchildren.”
Matt said he loves being part of a big family.
“Growing up as a Farinelli is something that has always been special to me,” he said. “The days were usually crazy. Waking up for church, having music or dance lessons, watching Dad play live music, learning martial arts, studying for school, going on a long road trip, watching old black-and-white movies, and talking about the cosmos. You know, a normal Sunday.”
Of all the wonderful things about his parents, Matt treasures the gifts of music and love.
“For me, the two always go hand-in-hand,” he said.
One of his favorite memories was watching the Farinelli Family Band play live music.
“I was 3 or 4 years old and Dad, Jacob, and Rachel were on the stage at the square in Tahlequah. I must have asked – or just looked like I wanted on stage – because dad let me up to the mic on the chorus of 'Jole Blon' and I sang it. Had to be the first time I ever performed in public. I think everyone, including the band, was surprised I knew all of those Cajun words,” Matt said.
His other favorite memory is decorating the Christmas tree with his mom when he was little, and after his brother, Jacob, had passed away.
“It had to have been the first time I ever noticed there was a color scheme. She had all these beautiful red and gold decorations with a big star that had a light in it," Matt said. "I had to have been 8 or 9, because we had a blue memorial ornament for Jacob, and it stuck out like a sore thumb among that red and gold. I thought it was so pretty. I had no idea you could take a bunch of separate pieces like that and build something so beautiful. I suppose I’m still trying to apply that lesson every day."
Music was always part of their lives, and the Farinelli family enjoyed playing at home any time they had free. They still enjoy playing and singing when they’re together; it’s who they are and what they love doing together.
What's next
The Tuesday, Jan. 19 TDP will have more about the Farinelli family: their work, their play and their sacrifices.
