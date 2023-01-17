The Northeastern State University’s Sequoyah Institute Performing Art Series will kick off the new year with performances from Face Vocal Band on Jan. 25 and 26 at the NSU Playhouse.
Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Face Vocal Band is an internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado. They blend modern pop tunes with complex harmonies, beat-box rhythms and singing.
For Face Vocal Band member Anderson Daniel performing at the NSU Playhouse will be returning to a familiar venue. Daniel is a Tahlequah native who joined the group in 2022 and has been loved by fans. As a member of Face Vocal Band, he performs alongside members Mark Megibow, Forest Kelly, Ryan Driver and Stephen Ross.
Daniel has also worked on cruise ships for five years as a dueling pianist, worked as a performer and vocal director with NSU’s River City Players for 12 summers, performed on a Broadway stage, performed with and arranged music for an international award-winning a capella group and has travelled to over 30 countries.
Named “Quintet of the Year” by the A Cappella Music Awards in 2019, Face Vocal Band has released 10 albums and toured across the United States as well as internationally to countries such as England, Scotland, Sweden, Iceland, Luxembourg, Austria, Russia, Australia and islands in the western Caribbean in their more than two decades year of performing.
Performance highlights include headlining Red Rocks Amphitheater, performing at Carnegie Hall in New York and performing the national anthem and halftime shows for the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Rockies. The band has also performed with the Colorado Symphony and the Boulder Philharmonic.
In addition, Face Vocal Band has opened for a number of well-known artists and groups including Jon Bon Jovi, Barenaked Ladies, Toby Mac, The Wailers, 38 Special, Reel Big Fish, Robin Thicke, Culture Club & Boy George, Manhattan Transfer, The Real Group and Home Free. They also competed on NBC’s “The Sing Off” in 2009.
The Sequoyah Institute Performing Arts Series fosters cultural enrichment beyond the classroom and promotes the experience and understanding of the fine arts through the presentation of national and international performing artists to NSU students and the community.
For more information about tickets and showtimes, go to goriverhawkstickets.com or call 918-444-4500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.