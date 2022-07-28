Facelift for county courthouse helps with security, ADA

A remodeling project has brought the Cherokee County Courthouse into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, while giving the main entrance adequate and more attractive security features.
Passersby on Delaware Street may have noticed construction at the main entrance ongoing since October.
In May 2021, commissioners agreed on a concept with GH2 Architects LLC for the project. Officials with Myers-Cherry Construction LLC estimated the construction project would cost just under $1 million.
"We were never ADA-compliant as far as handicap, so this was something we were supposed to do as a county, and that's why we did this: to make it more user-friendly [to those] entering the courthouse," said District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall.
As for security purposes, Sheriff Jason Chennault said they are able to scan both bags and people as they enter the building, thanks to the new X-ray inspection system and walk-through metal detector.
"We've got a security station that's going to be manned while the courthouse is open, making it a lot easier on us putting people through to search," Chennault said.
Commissioners advised Chennault that he could hire a third full-time court security deputy. Deputies Carl Daniels, Dave Butts, and Porter Neel are stationed throughout the courthouse for security.
"Most of us got trained on the use of the x-ray machine just so we'll know how to use it if we need to go out there and help," Chennault said.
Aside from courthouse employees, anyone who enters will have to go through a metal detector and have all bags scanned.
"We put a lot of money into it because we want the courthouse secured, and the commissioners were very generous in helping us do that," the sheriff said.
Any access to the courthouse and City Hall must be through the main entrance.
"Our long-term goal was the safety we could install, which is there now," said Hall.
The camera system at the courthouse is being upgraded and Hall said a ribbon-cutting to announce the opening of the new entrance will be held within a couple of weeks.
Inflation and supply issues delayed some work on the project, as construction was slated to finish in the spring.
Glenda Cobb with the commissioner's office said the total cost for the project was $1.3 million.
