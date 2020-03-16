Facilities, doctors, pharmacies still helping patients

Area health care facilities are staying open to patients, but some are making adjustments while dealing with COVID-19.
Tahlequah Medical Group and NeoHealth have normal hours at all clinics and offices.
“We are still seeing patients as normal,” said Mike McGavock, NeoHealth chief information officer. “We ask those with symptoms of the virus to call the hotline or call us if they are concerned.”
Visit neohealth.org for clinic phone numbers.
The Cherokee Nation outpatient health center and W.W. Hastings Hospital have limited entrance access at each facility. CN will release more information as it becomes available.
Northeastern Health System began limiting visitors into the facility on March 16. Visitors will only be able to enter through the emergency department entrance, and will be required to go through a screening. Guests who do not pass the screening will not be allowed to go further into the facility. No visitors under age 16 will be allowed. Patients under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Patients scheduled to have an outpatient surgical procedure will only be allowed one guest with them. Visitation will be determined by the patient’s need for assistance and medical necessity. There will be no visitation in MICU or CVICU, or any isolation rooms. Visitors for the maternity center will be limited to the spouse/partner of the mother and grandparents of the newborns.
"We encourage our community members to follow the Oklahoma State Department of Health at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ for updates regarding the current situation with the coronavirus COVID-19," said Erielle Stout, NHS senior director of marketing and business development.
Stout said she was not aware of any patient delays or changes to the surgery schedule.
Some local pharmacies offer drive-thru services so patients don’t have to leave their vehicles to pick up medications. Walgreens is waiving delivery fees for all eligible prescriptions during this evolving situation, according to its website.
“Walgreens pharmacists continue to collaborate with health plan partners, physicians and state officials to ensure that patients have access to the medications they need through services like 90-day refills and early refill authorizations,” states the site.
Reasor's Pharmacy is operating normally, and employees there said no changes are imminent.
Keys Eye Care has implemented several measures recommended by public health authorities. All magazines and children’s toys have been removed from waiting rooms, for the time being. Patients who are ill or currently demonstrate symptoms of an upper respiratory infection are asked to reschedule their appointments. Those who are ill but have to be seen are asked to call before arriving so protocols for proper isolation can be followed during the visit.
Downtown Family Dentistry stated in an email to patients that staff are taking additional measures for COVID-19 by monitoring developments daily in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, government agencies, and internal teams.
“We are following recommendations from these leading teams and implementing any process changes as required. Our staff is trained to recognize symptoms of COVID-19, so additional safety measures will be taken immediately if there is a potential exposure,” stated the email.
The dental staff recommends patients reschedule appointments if they have the following symptoms: temperature greater than 100.4 degrees untreated in the past 24 hours; shivering, shaking, and chills; aching muscles and joints or other unexplained body aches; vomiting and diarrhea; constant cough; or shortness of breath.
Those who have symptoms or believe they have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 are encouraged to call one of the call centers: Oklahoma State Department of Health, 877-215-8336, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays; Cherokee Nation, 833-528-0063, Monday-Friday, noon to 8 p.m.; and Northeastern Health System, 918-822-1175.
