FADING TO BLACK: Friday shopping event to brings sales, deals at local stores

Black Friday is Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, and many local businesses in downtown Tahlequah and beyond are running sales for the annual shopping event.
"We will be open on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with incredible sales on men's, women's and children's gifts and holiday gift sets," said Amy Carter, owner of Vivid Salon and Boutique. "Vivid will also offer sales on all accessories, products and clothing."
Carter expects the store to be busier than ever, so she has overstocked to meet the community's needs.
"People in Tahlequah have proven to value shopping in local and independently owned businesses rather than online or in other markets," she said.
Rick Rose, owner of Rose Furniture, said the store will be open for Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"We are having some terrific deals," said Rose. "For example, we will have closeout king mattress sets for a queen price -- starting at $479 for the king set -- several sofa and loveseat sets for $795, all wall art 50 percent off, pillows, sheets and protectors 40 percent off, adjustable power bases 30 percent off, lift chairs 20 percent off, and everything in the store will be priced at least percent off."
Rose anticipates being busy on Black Friday, but not as busy as last year, since rain is expected that day.
"We hope that customers will still come out and see us and take advantage of our best sale of the year," he said.
Junie's Closet Owner Kristy Eubanks said the store will be open on Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"We'll have 40 percent off all Vintage Havana sneakers, jewelry, and handbags; buy one get one half-off all clothing, and buy two get one free Spongelles," said Eubanks.
Eubanks does not believe Black Friday will be as busy as Small Business Saturday. Eubanks thinks more people tend go to Tulsa for Black Friday.
Several local businesses have posted their Black Friday sales and hours to Facebook.
Black Market Vintage Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with sales of 10-35 percent off throughout the store. Beautiquey and the Beast will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Gathered Goods Co. opens Friday at 9 a.m. and will have a storewide 40 percent off sale, which includes all Christmas decor, Christmas trees, furniture, and home decor.
In Keys, Atta Girl will be closed Nov. 25-25 and hold its Black Friday sale that weekend. Toys, trees, ornaments, and Christmas wreaths will all be 30 percent off.
More shopping deals were advertised in the Wednesday/Thursday, Nov. 23-24 edition of the Daily Press, as well as on the website, www.tahlequahdailypress.com.
