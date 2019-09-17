There are thousands of ways to encourage a child, and many can be found by participating in 4-H or FFA.
Any parent who wonders how to help a child develop leadership skills and responsibility only has to visit the Cherokee County Fairgrounds during the county fair and livestock show and see the projects for which they've earned ribbons or animals they show.
Many local schools have 4-H clubs, and in high school, the National FFA Organization. Onlookers can see the commitment students and parents make at the livestock shows and also how much fun the kids have and how serious they are about it.
"There are 1,000 reasons to be in 4-H and FFA," said Vol Woods, Keys superintendent and grandfather.
The Woodses were at the fairgrounds Saturday because one granddaughter was in a fashion show.
"They learn responsibility, and there are so many things to do, and all the things they can make" he said. "And there's recognition for their skills and projects."
More than 100 students at Keys Elementary are involved in 4-H, according to Keys Principal Tami Woods.
"I believe it helps to build life skills by leading hands-on projects in areas like science, health, agriculture and civic engagement," she said. "We are a leadership school at Keys, and 4-H has been tremendous is helping our students to build confidence, independence, resilience, compassion, and leadership skills they will use to lead their lives in the 21st century."
Somehow the students stayed neat-looking while wrangling animals Saturday morning to show in the arena. Some wear serious expressions, while others smile as they tug and try to have the animal stand in place as practiced.
Lowrey School fifth-grader Avery Culver and sister Adysen Culver, fourth grade, were waiting calmly outside before it was time to show.
"I like to show my animals, make projects and go with my other 4-H friends to things," said Culver, who named his sheep Jughead. "When they're babies, you have to get them to know you and learn how to do everything."
Adysen likes the projects and friends, but also showing and winning with her sheep, Reggie.
"Starting is hard. You have to learn how to walk them, set their feet and stand to one side," said the first-place winner.
Their dad, Jason Culver, likes that his kids are learning responsibility.
"If they don't take care of them, they don't win," he said. "And there are lots of opportunities for scholarships."
Another dad, Josh Haggard, was holding two sheep while his daughter, Elisabeth, 13, registered another one.
"Responsibility - it gives them something to work at and makes her take care of something," said Haggard. "She loves animals."
Keys seventh-grader Danika Spaulding has been in 4-H for 3-1/2 years. She was excited that her sheep earned Reserve Grand Champion.
"I like winning," said Spaulding. "I like working with them. They can be very stubborn at first, then they'll start working better."
Helping people is the other part Spaudling likes. Her favorite community service project is singing Christmas carols at nursing homes.
Dillin Stilwell, Hulbert High School freshman, starting out helping by helping a friend, but ended up enjoying it - especially showing in the arena with others. This is her second year, and she won first place with her sheep, Sherlock.
"It's fun to get to meet a lot of new people in shows, good people and make friendships," said Dillin. "I use the money, when I win, to get other sheep and take them to the sale."
Her younger brother, Kash, is in third grade and was showing for the first time. He doesn't mind getting up at 6:15 a.m. to feed and water his animals before school. He enjoys 4-H, too.
"You chase it around a lot at first," he said of sheep Jumpy. "I've also learned how to grade cattle and how to set a sheep's feet."
A member of Woodall 4-H for four years, Madison Hood likes helping out, like collecting pop tabs to donate to the Ronald McDonald House and recycling at school.
"Caring for sheep teaches you responsibility. I have to give them food and water before and after school," said Hood. "I show pigs, too, but goats are harder. They move their head around and are more flexible and get out of braces [how they pose] easier. I won Showmanship with my pig earlier. That's based off how you present the animal."
Laine Forrest, Keys High School junior in FFA, was not smiling Saturday; she was all concentration.
"It's serious business taking care of these babies," Laine said. "You get to meet a lot of new people and I give speeches. It's made me more responsible and more aware of how the world works."
Laine's younger sister, Kylie Forrest, Keys seventh-grader, said cake decorating was her favorite part of 4-H at school.
"It gives you something to do you can take pride in," she said. "And I like meeting new people. I learned about leadership at camp. You need to be able to be a leader in business or something like that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.