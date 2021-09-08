Judges handed out ribbons for indoor exhibits at the Cherokee County Fair Thursday, area students flaunted their bunnies and birds, and the fastest turtle in the county was declared.
The judges had their work cut out for them this year, as they had to score hundreds of science and art projects. The entries on display included terrariums, floral arrangements, photographs, wood carvings, baked goods, home-grown vegetables and much more. One student even entered a marshmallow catapult.
Experienced fair goers know what the judges are looking for, but even students in their first go-round can snag first place. Jaxson Osburn won a Grand Champion ribbon in the geology category for his collection of arrowheads. Happy to have won during his first time at the fair, the Briggs student said he found them as he walked along the creek in the Twin Oaks area.
“He found most of them when the pandemic started,” said Sheyenne Osburn, Jaxson’s mom. “He was looking for outside activities to do and they started going arrowhead hunting. So 90 percent of these he’s found since like April 2020.”
In the barn next door, Jaxson’s sister Phenyx prepared her chicken, Roxanne, for the poultry show by giving it some extra attention and a bite, or two, of her pickle.
It was also the first time for Rose Catron to participate in the fair, as she entered into both the poultry and rabbit show. Her free-roam ducks don’t require too much care, but the Sequoyah High School student has put considerable time, effort and money into her rabbitry.
“I own my own rabbitry, so I raise, breed and sell them,” Rose said. “Most of them are show quality, but some are just good for pets.”
Rose brought to the show her lionhead rabbits, which require extensive care due to their fluffy manes. Those have to be brushed at least once a week. She enjoys being able to hold and look after the rabbits, but said that unfortunately, she has to sell many of them, or else she would have 300 rabbits to take care of.
Those who have been to livestock shows for goats or sheep will have seen the presenters pose their animals as the judges walk by. It takes much time and practice to get larger animals comfortable with being posed in a certain way. Although some might not think a rabbit needs a rehearsal before the show, they’d be wrong.
“If not, they won’t pose,” Rose said. “In lionheads, their shoulders and hips need to be wide. The ears can’t be longer than 3 inches, their mane has to be a certain length, and there’s a certain way you have to pose them. When they pose, their chests need to be up, their ears straight, and their head has to be up.”
Most years, the annual turtle race draws enough competitors to require multiple divisions. This year, only two turtles were entered, but only two are needed to have a race. When Mak Eckert found her turtle, she decided to name it after her friend, Reese Dotson.
The Cherokee County Fair continues Friday, with the indoor exhibit area open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Area students will also compete in judging contests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Saturday, things kick off with the swine show at 9 a.m., followed by the sheep, dairy, beef, and goat shows. The horse show, usually held in the arena at the fairgrounds, begins at 5 p.m.
There are no events scheduled for Sunday. On Monday, though, 4-H and FFA students will compete in the cattle-grading contest at 10 a.m.
