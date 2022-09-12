The 2022 Cherokee County Fair ended on a high note with various livestock shows on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Cherokee County 4-H Educator Colton Cantrell said the entire fair – including the livestock shows and 4-H Fashion Revue – went well this year, even with the venue reverting to the Cherokee County Community Building.
“We had a lot of people who came and lent a hand to help make it better, '' said Cantrell. “I think everybody did well and all of us worked together to make it the best we could.”
The fair wrapped up with the swine, sheep, goat, cattle, and horse show and the OHCE and 4-H Fashion Revue on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Erica Ward, a junior at Keys High School and a cattle show entrant, said she has participated in livestock shows since she was in the PeeWee divisions. Ward said she is ready for the new fairgrounds to be completed.
“There’s not really enough room for everything here, especially when the spring show comes around,” said Ward. “We did really well this year for what he had, but we’re just waiting for the big fairgrounds to open up.”
Ward thinks the livestock show and fair offer people in the community a way to learn about animals and agriculture.
“I’ll talk to people around the community and they’ll be like, ‘What’s that?’ They’re so confused about what things are around the agricultural community,” said Ward.
She said this especially pertains to the safety aspect of dealing with larger animals, as some people tend to touch or get too close to her animals.
Bella Young, 9, county fair goat show entrant from Hulbert, said this is her second year of showing, and she was looking forward to learning more about how to show her goats at the fair.
Aaron Young, Bella’s dad, said his kids participate in the indoor exhibits and the livestock shows.
“The livestock takes a lot more work, a lot more time, and it’s a little more disciplined because you have to work with your animals to get them ready to be used,” said Young. “You can’t just grab one out of the field and show it, so they have to work with them every day.”
Young believes livestock shows are a family affair, and it helps every member of the family to have a deeper appreciation for livestock and agriculture. One of the reasons his family goes to shows is to instill the importance of agriculture.
“At the rate it’s going, there are less and less agricultural-minded people,” said Young. “I’m not trying to be judgmental on that, it’s just getting to be less and less. The cost of it is a big part of that because it’s hard for a family to start off – buy a farm, buy equipment, buy livestock. It’s kind of one of those things where you almost have to inherit it. The problem is not everybody who inherits it wants it, so they sell it and then the next generation doesn’t want it.”
Kaci Reisner, county show attendee and mother to Rylan Reisner, 2-1/2, a PeeWee pig show entrant, said she competed in livestock shows when she was in school, but the nature of the competitions seem to have changed. Not only more people getting involved, but they are more competitive.
Competing in local shows is valuable to entrants as it can be another time to train, Reisner said.
“It’s good to do local shows,” said Reisner. “A lot of these kids go up to Tulsa or those bigger shows, but this just kind of helps them practice for those bigger shows and get their animals ready.”
What's next
As the season for livestock show competitors has begun, the next larger competitions will be Sept. 23 at the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair in Fort Smith and the Tulsa State Fair, Sept. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.