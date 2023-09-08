Poultry and rabbits took the stage Thursday, Sept. 7, as local FFA and 4-H members competed during the second day of the Cherokee County Fair.
The rabbit show featured both meat and show livestock. Meat rabbits, which are typically larger than show rabbits, are judged for slaughter purposes by the feel of their muscle, while show rabbits are mainly judged on their appearance.
Brandi Little said her daughter, Jessie Little, was showing in the open portion of the rabbit show. The youth category does not allow those who have graduated from high school to participate in the show, while the open portion is for those over age 19.
“She just loves showing rabbits,” Brandi said. “She’s been showing rabbits since she was 6 years old, and she’s almost 20. She’s been in 4-H and FFA and those two things followed her to college, so these experiences through 4-H and FFA follow them even into adulthood.”
Little said that while not many people competed in the open division, it is always good to get comments from the judge, as it will help them prepare for larger shows later this season.
Judsen Jefferson, a Tahlequah High School FFA member, started the evening off with the rabbit show and ended with the poultry show. Jefferson said the only thing he was looking forward to this year was sharpening his showing skills and getting more experience.
“It brings everybody together, whether you’re young or old. it just brings everybody together in one way or another, whether it be just to come look at birds you think are cool or you’re showing, trying to win,” Judsen said.
Kendal Garr, a Keys FFA member, took part in several classes of the poultry show, and it was the first time she had ever competed in livestock events.
“You gotta get your feet wet sometime,” Kendal said.
Kendal said she enjoyed the friendly and welcoming atmosphere of the experience. The hardest part was trying to learn how to stance them properly. The work for the livestock shows didn’t start when the competitors walked through the doors of the Cherokee County Livestock Arena; Kendal said the process started at home.
“I kept them in a pen all week, fed them extra, and kept them away from other chickens. I just gave them some extra TLC,” Kendal said.
Ashton Deardeuff, a member of Keys 4-H and FFA, showed her rabbits at the Thursday competition and will be showing her goats on Saturday, Sept. 9. Deardeuff said she was enjoying the show, as well as the new livestock arena and the new competitors.
“I love the fact that there have been several more faces than what there have been in the past and seeing all the new people, because that means it’s growing,” Deardeuff said.
While Deardeuff was getting her rabbits ready for the show, she stopped to talk to a young event attendee and teach her about 4-H and rabbit showing. Deardeuff said treating one another as equals is the whole point of 4-H, as well as the livestock shows.
“I love helping, and I feel like when us older kids help, it gets the younger generation more interested in it,” Deardeuff said. “That one girl who was over there earlier, she’s not in 4-H, but she wants to be. I feel like starting them young is a good way to help build them up, and by having older kids interact with them and making them feel equal.”
