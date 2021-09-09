The 2021 Cherokee County Fair and 4-H and FFA Livestock and Outdoor Division kicked off on Wednesday afternoon, after a year plagued by COVID.
Sponsored by the Cherokee County Fair Board, this year's event presents opportunities for local contributors to show off their animals, skills, and art.
The board has sponsored the Cherokee County Fair to exhibit the work and accomplishments of exhibitors, and over the course of the weekend, the public will have the opportunity to see rabbits, poultry, turtle races, swine, sheep, dairy, beef, goats, horses, cattle grading, and arts and crafts.
On Wednesday, contestants vied in the tractor-driving competition, bicycle contest, and the cat and dog show.
Amanda Burke, the new Hulbert FAA director, said she was excited to judge the tractor competition, wherein youth must drive a tractor through an obstacle course without knocking over cones. She explained that contests like these are important because they help young people understand tractor safety.
"They get graded on safety, making sure the tractor is safe, and everything is in working order before they start. Then they have to go in, and they get points for how they do it, and the judges will sit there, and it's timed," said Burke.
Ross Winn used to be a member of 4-H, and he has competed in a number of events over the years. He was intently watching the tractor race and came to compete in the bicycle race.
"It would be really cool if next year they do a tractor pull," he said.
The tractor race has been a staple at the Cherokee County Fair for several years.
"The kids enjoy the contest. Sometimes we only have two or three contestants, and sometimes we have had 10. It just depends on their schedules," said Heather Winn, a family and consumer sciences educator for Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County and fair organizer.
Youth competed in two different classes - one for 12- and 13-year-olds, and another for 14- through 19-year-olds.
Inside Barn No. 2, artisans were preparing the Indoor Exhibits competition, where locals brought in their arts and crafts. It will be open to the public throughout the fair, starting at 4 p.m. Thursday.
On exhibit were floral arrangements, which included succulents, potted plants, ferns, cacti, local floral arrangements, wreaths, centerpieces, silk arrangements, and miniature arrangements.
Ann Lamons is from the Park Hill OCHE, and she volunteers at the fair as the superintendent of household items. She also contributed a bouquet for the flower arrangement competition. She noticed more people turned out this year, largely because many are now vaccinated.
"We're more open now that we have our masks, and our vaccines have made it possible. Most of us have had two shots," she said.
She explained there are three OCHE organizations in the county, and that they all helped put together the indoor exhibit.
"Our club members are Park Hill OCHE Aprons and Lace, and Woodall [OCHE]," she said.
Household items on display included: decorated baskets, cross-stitch, fleece, needlepoint, pillow patchwork, pillow shams, placemats, napkins, table cloths, table runners, lap quilt, quilts, throws, and quilt blocks.
Many also entered holiday art, which included Halloween decorations, Christmas wall art, wreathes, tree ornaments, Christmas beads, table decorations, table cloths, stockings, gift bags, packaged wrapping, and nativity scenes.
Art pieces included photography, adjusted photography, standalone photography, animal photography, posters, promotional posters, expressive arts, Legos, paper bag puppets, candles, leather arts, wicker baskets, ceramics, and canvas art.
