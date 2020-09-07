Fair organizers find a way to ensure 'show must go on'

Students in 4-H and FFA work hard all year to look after their livestock projects leading up to the Cherokee County Fair, so the fair board, educators at the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office, and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners wanted to hold the event, one way or another.
"We know they haven't gotten to have as many of the normal experiences that they've had in the past," said Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator. "There's been a lot of planning in figuring out how to manage the safety of everyone."
The schedule for this year's Cherokee County Fair is a little different than most years. Volunteers will be accepting entries to the indoor exhibits on Tuesday by appointment only. Also, The horse show will be held Tuesday afternoon, with entries starting at 5 p.m. and the show at 6 p.m.
"Usually it's on Saturday," said Winn. "So they're going to get some prime time, compared to normal."
Wednesday, fair judges plan to have all of the indoor exhibits evaluated and judged ahead of time. This year, the public will not be allowed inside of the fair building to view exhibits. Winn said the group of volunteers does plant to record the exhibits and post a video or photos on Facebook to share the results.
Other events on Wednesday evening include the bicycle race, at 4:30 p.m.; and the cat and dog shows, starting at 5:30 p.m. The dog and cat shows always tend to be crowd pleasers, as contestants frequently show off their pets' tricks and dress them in interesting costumes.
Typically a consumer judging competition and livestock skills contest are held each year, where students must identify various appliances and tools, or different cuts of meat. The tractor driving competition and the turtle race - another fan favorite - have also be canceled this year.
"That's the funnest thing, and it involves the little ones," said Winn, referring to the turtle race. "But we knew there was no way people would stay apart."
The poultry show will be held Thursday. Instead of showing inside the barn this year, students will take their birds outside in the shade to get them judged.
After a day off Friday for volunteers, students and judges to recoup, the fair will resume Saturday with the swine show, beginning at 8 a.m. It will be followed by the sheep show, the beef and dairy show, and the goat show. Saturday's livestock events usually start at 9 a.m., but this year, they will not be held indoors, so the decision was made to start an hour earlier to beat the heat. They shows will start in the arena on the fairgrounds, and might later transition to another portion of the grounds where attendees and participants can find shade.
The fair normally wraps on Saturday, but this year, the cattle grading competition will be held the following Monday, starting at 7:30 a.m. That will also be held in the arena to allow students to social distance in the bleachers.
The Oklahoma State Fair was canceled this year. Meanwhile, the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority also decided to cancel its fair, but is allowing the livestock show to still be held. Winn said when they saw Tulsa was still allowing its livestock portion of the fair, local officials here felt like Cherokee County could find a way to continue with its livestock shows.
"So far, commissioners haven't opened the building for people to rent at all [since pandemic started]," said Winn. "They haven't had any events in any of the buildings, but we talked to them and they said if we came up with a plan that they felt was safe, we would be ale to open. That's the only way we got this done."
