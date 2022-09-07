The 2022 Cherokee County Fair started off without a hitch, as doors opened for indoor exhibit entries Sept. 7.
Cherokee County 4-H Educator Colton Cantrell said the fair is being run the same way as in previous years, with the main difference being the venue change from the Cherokee County Fairgrounds back to the Cherokee County Community Building.
“Just with everything and coming back from COVID, I think our numbers are going to be up a little bit,” said Cantrell. “[With] people wanting to get out and do stuff now, I think the numbers will be up on indoor exhibits. The outside exhibits, like the animals, may be down, because we don’t have a fairgrounds or anything, but I still think it will be a decent fair.”
Cantrell projected at least 150 to 200 people will show up every day. Due to the location of the fair, he believes they will receive more foot traffic.
For the indoor exhibits, Cantrell said that while the 4-H side may be lagging behind in those entries, he does think more pieces will be entered by adults.
Park Hill Oklahoma Home and Community Education member Theresa Sanders believes the younger generations need to start learning the skills the exhibits offer.
“You can learn so much stuff that can help you later in life, and as adults and older ladies, we need to teach our younger ones these things,” said Sanders.
Sanders said the fair and competitions work as an incentive for younger kids to get started learning new skills. For older adults participating in the exhibits, she said, it is important to help keep them busy.
Sanders has been working throughout the year on her projects. She has entered around 40 items in sections, such as the seasonal decor sewn from fabric sections, clothing, and arts and crafts.
Other indoor exhibit divisions for the fair include communication and expressive arts, science and technology, plants and animals, the poster contest, and more.
Candice Burkart, a mother of two Hulbert 4-H members, said this is her son’s third year, and her daughter’s second year, competing in the fair. She said her children entering the different events and exhibits pushes them to go outside and helps to prepare them for the future.
“I think it helps develop the children’s skills. Education [is the first thing they develop] in different aspects because you’ve got woodworking; there’s baking, and creating posters and things that are educational. They learn while figuring out how to present those for others to learn as well,” said Burkart.
Some of the exhibits in which her children – Ayla, 10, and Jericho, 12 – will be participating include collecting leaves, bug boxes, and sewing. She said the exhibits taught her kids some basic home and life skills, such as how to sew on a button or make a shirt.
“It’s just kind of like an exploration of things you might like,” said Burkart.
Other activities taking place at the 2022 Cherokee County Fair include the 4-H judging contests, taking place Friday, Sept. 9, starting at 9 a.m. On Saturday, Sept. 10, the swine show will begin at 9 a.m., with the other livestock shows following after.
