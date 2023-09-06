The Cherokee County Livestock Arena was bustling with activity on Sept. 6 as area residents began to enter their exhibits.
Carolan Schaefer, Cherokee County’s 4-H educator, said she was expecting to fill at least eight rows of crafts for 4-H members this year. The adult sections of crafts and projects are expected to have about the same number of entries as the younger exhibitors.
“I know that we usually have around 250 kids in 4-H, and they do a lot of the indoor exhibits. This is stuff they can work on throughout the year and then turn in that to be judged,” Schaefer said.
Kim Martin, an Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education member, and her son, Tristen Martin, are no strangers to a county fair. But this was their first year to enter some items in the Cherokee County Fair, as they are new to the area. She entered a couple of seasonal wreaths, while Tristen brought several items, such as a candle.
Kim said she was a little nervous, but excited to see how she and her son place at the fair.
“Everybody has been really nice and welcoming, and everybody has been really nice in helping us learn the ropes and what to do, how to do it, and when to do it,” Kim said.
Kim said she believes the week of the fair, Sept. 6-9, is going to be fun for the whole family.
“I think it’s going to be a fun week for people to bring their families out, not only to see the animals being exhibited, but also the exhibits the 4-Hers have made and put in,” Kim said.
While 4-H members who receive first-place ribbons will see their items advance to the Tulsa State Fair, entries from adults will not. And though they may not advance to a different level of competition, some may win a premium of $4-$8, depending on the category and placing.
Theresa Sanders, vice president of Park Hill OHCE, was superintendent of the holiday booth, which featured all types of holiday crafts, from small Christmas trees to holiday ornaments to Easter crafts. Sanders said the booth and crafts seemed to be picking up more this year.
Sanders said they will start taking entries for baked goods Sept. 7 at 8 a.m., and judging of the items will take place around 9 a.m.
The indoor exhibits offer a large variety of categories people can get involved in, Sanders said, such as crocheting, knitting, beading, holiday crafts, quilting, photography, and more.
“Everybody is talented in different ways, and I think that if there’s something that doesn’t fit one person, it might fit somebody else,” Sanders said. “I think it’s a good variety to have, so people can make almost anything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.