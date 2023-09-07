After kids wizzed by during the bicycle races, and before barks were heard during the Cat and Dog Show, several local FFA and 4-H members showed off their tractor-operating skills at the Cherokee County Fair.
Grant Cleary, Hulbert agriculture teacher and judge for the 2023 Cherokee County Fair's Tractor-Driving Contest, said the competition was broken up into two age groups, with two separate courses through which competitors had to drive. One course was like a figure 8 and at the halfway mark, the driver had to stop and back the tractor up. The second course required the driver to pull through a narrowing alley lined with orange traffic cones.
"It's a way for us to teach safety in a competitive way," Cleary said. " It's kind of a two-fold thing, one getting kids involved, and two, trying to teach some of these kids some safety."
Cleary said the event allows local FFA and 4-H members a chance to participate in an event that deals with the lifestyle of farming, aside from the animal aspect people most often see.
"I hope some of these kids take away that there's more to do here at the fairgrounds than show an animal – something that is pretty important for agriculture, as well," Cleary said. "I'm just happy we're looking at doing other things here at the county fair."
After the competition, the 14- to 19-year-olds are qualified to participate in a similar contest at the Tulsa State Fair.
Cason Barnes, age 11, a Keys 4-H member, said this was not his first year to compete in the competition, and he finds it is not very hard for him. Barnes said his favorite part of the contest is getting a chance to win.
Matt McCrary said this was the first year his son, Gus McCrary, was able to compete in the Tractor-Driving Contest. Matt said he wanted his son to gain confidence from the competition, especially since it is something he loves to do.
"I just think it teaches him responsibility," Matt said. "4-H, and the fair in general, teaches our kids where agriculture comes from and food comes from, and it instills in them hard work, values, and responsibility that it takes to do these projects."
Wednesday's winners
Tractor-Driving Contest winners: For the age 12-13 division, Gus McCrary, first place; Cason Barnes received second place; and Trey Secratt took third place. For the 14 -19 group, Trae Kupsick won first and Baelyn Botts took second place.
Dog and Cat Show winners: For most talented, Elisabeth Haggard won first; Logan Bufford took second place; Trae Kupsick won third; Trey Secratt won fourth place; and Bryson Childs won fifth. In general obedience, Martha Haggard won first; Trae Kupsick took second; Emmy Foreman won third; Trey Secratt won fourth; Colt Teague took fifth; Logan Bufford won sixth; and Rylee Mouse finished with seventh. In most original costume, Zane Schaefer won first place; Martha Haggard took second; Bryson Childs won third; Caylan Schaefer took fourth; Emmy Foreman placed fifth; Brigg Ziese with sixth; and Trey Secratt finished with seventh. In the Cloverbud class, Emma Mouse won first place.
Bicycle Race winners: The girls ages 5-7 division had Avery Eubanks at first place; Zoey Craig at second; and Talla Burkhart with third. For the girls ages 8-11 division, Ronnie Secratt won first, Ayla Burkhart took second, and Tylee Forrest won third. In the girls division ages 15-18, Aspen Hobbs won first. The boys ages 5-7 division had Zayden Craig with first place and Kip Neighbors won second place. For the boys ages 8-11 division, Ryan Bailey took first place; Doc McCrary with second place; and Lariat Hobbs, third. The boys age 12-14 division had Gus McCrary with first and Trey Secratt had second. In the boys 15-18 age division, Trae Kupsick won first place.
