Faithful gather as some churches resume worship

A constant in many people’s lives is their place of worship, but the COVID-19 outbreak interrupted that, as churches throughout Oklahoma had to close their doors for more than a month.
Tahlequah houses of worship have since been allowed to reopen, provided they adhere social distancing and sanitation protocols. While not every faith community has restarted its in-house services, the pastors who did on Sunday, May 12, were happy to have their congregations return.
At First Southern Baptist Church of Keys, Pastor Scott Wolff said it was nice to be able to have a service again.
“It was good to see everybody and let them get back in and worship God together, instead of over the internet,” he said. “We had plenty of people who are staying away, and we have people who couldn’t wait to get back. It’s down a little bit from normal, but not terrible.”
While services in the sanctuary have resumed, the church has held off on Sunday school lessons before the service. Wolff said hand sanitizer has been placed all over the common areas where people come and go, and masks are being provided to worshipers as they enter the church.
“Honestly, we leave it up to them,” he said. “If they want to shake hands, if they want to hug, they’re asking permission. They’re sitting at distances, but we believe that people have the freedom to make those decisions. So we’re letting them make those decisions. We’re providing the best we can.”
At First Lutheran Church, Rev. Clifton Loman has taken a page out of grocery stores’ books. The church has added an extra service on Sundays for those who might be at a higher risk of COVID-19 complications.
“We wanted to keep them safe, so we’re offering the first service like the grocery stores have been doing, letting the vulnerable population come and shop early in the morning before all the people who have been out and about come and contaminate everything,” said Loman. “We have our regular service for them at 10:30, and then we sanitize and reopen at 1 p.m. for the essential workers and whoever is not isolating.”
Outside of the sanctuary at First Lutheran, markers have been placed on the ground to give worshipers an idea of how far apart they should stand from one another. Hand sanitizer is readily available, and instead of kneeling for Communion, the church has started walk-through Communion for one person or family at a time. And those who haven’t seen one another in a while and wish to socialize are asked to do it in the parking lot.
“We’ve done pew spacing and people are registering, so we have assigned seating so we can make sure to keep people as far apart as possible,” said Loman. “We’re requiring face masks. Even I wore a face mask through the whole service, except for during the sermon.”
During a online service at Grace Baptist Church, Lead Pastor Ryan Galdamez said there are plans to have face-to-face meetings resume on June 7, and that the elders planned to meet in the next couple of weeks to discuss safety guidelines.
Like many of the church in town, First Baptist Church has been holding online services for its congregation. According to Associate Pastor Jake Adams, the church has plans to reopen its building for in-house services June 7. The details are currently still being worked out. Adams also said if there is a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, that date could be pushed back. FBC has reopened its offices to public, though.
St. Brigid Catholic Church recently announced that daily Mass will resume May 18, and Sunday masses May 23-24. Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the request of the dioceses of Oklahoma.
Julie Jones, administrative pastor at Cornerstone Fellowship, said the board plans to meet Wednesday to discuss the possibility of resuming in-church services.
