A sizzling and smoking occasion, National Fajita Day falls on Aug. 18 this year - and locals can enjoy this classic dish at home or at many Mexican restaurants in town.
Alfredo Fuentes is from Mexico and works at in the kitchen of Frech Mexican Grill. He said there are many ways of making fajitas, but the base of the dish is the vegetables. Speaking in Spanish, he explained the methods.
"Traditionally, you'd do the colors of the Mexican flag: white onions, green and red bell peppers," said Fuentes. "You can combine this with steak, chicken or shrimp. People also combine them with chorizo."
According to Fuentes, this color combination is echoed in the sides served with fajitas - namely pico de gallo, guacamole, and crema fresca. Rice and beans also complement the dish.
"Just like with Italian food where you eat it with bread, you would eat [fajitas] with tortillas," said Fuentes.
Fuentes said some places also serve fajitas with grilled queso fresco, nopales and "baby onion." The sauce is important as well.
"Almost every Mexican dish comes with a good sauce," said Fuentes.
How fajitas are served is a crucial part of the experience.
"You can serve it in a skillet, a molcajete or a plate," said Fuentes. "Presentation counts."
The restaurant El Zarape serves up what manager Sergio Zamora called "the basics": fajitas with chicken, beef or shrimp, or "all mixed together."
"The lunch fajitas are very popular -- the right proportion for a single person coming in and out [of the restaurant,]" said Zamora. "The fajitas are served on a hot skillet, with rice, beans, lettuce, guac and torillas."
He said his customers can also order other menu items in "fajita style," like nachos, quesadillas or taco salads.
Oscar Landen, manager of Las Maracas, said the restaurant has a "very good" fajita special right now.
"Twelve chicken and beef [fajitas] that come with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce and tortillas," said Landen.
Landen said this special is "very popular" right now, particularly for parties.
For those wanting a homemade side for their next fajita night, Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator at the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office, suggested a recipe for an "amazing" fresh salsa from Taste of Home. This recipe combines 4 cups peeled and chopped fresh tomatoes; 1/4 cup finely chopped onion; one to four seeded and finely chopped jalapeño peppers; 1 tablespoon olive oil; 1 tablespoon vinegar; 1 teaspoon ground cumin; one minced garlic clove; and an optional teaspoon of salt. Once mixed, these ingredients are left to stand for an hour before serving.
