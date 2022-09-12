BROKEN ARROW – The Gregg Wadley College of Science & Health Professions at Northeastern State University will welcome scientific experts to discuss relevant biology and chemistry topics in a seminar series.
Dr. Anand Bahadur Karki, post-doctoral research fellow in the Biological Science Department at the University of Tulsa, will present “Survivability of Campylobacter in retail meats under various stressors,” Sept. 23. Dr. Aditya D. Joshi, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, will present “Aryl hydrocarbon receptor: from toxicology to hepatoprotection,” Oct. 7. Dr. Erika Lutter, associate professor in the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics at Oklahoma State University, will wrap up the series with “Chlamydia trachomatis-host interactions,” Nov. 11.
All seminars will be on the NSU-Broken Arrow campus in the BA Auditorium Room 141 from noon-1 p.m. For more information, contact Dr. Sapna Das Bradoo, NSU biology professor, at dasbrado@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.