Fall brings a bountiful harvest to Reasor's

TULSA - Reasor's announces a new celebration of autumn flavors, cooler weather, and family gatherings now through the end of October.
Summer is ending and cooler weather is on the way, along with a new school year and football season. Reasor's is excited to bring a brand new crop of fall flavors throughout each store location, along with home decor items arranged on festive tables to inspire and delight. Limited edition, seasonal items brought in specially for this promotion will help customers create the perfect atmosphere for tailgating parties, get-togethers, and autumn holidays that can help make the season memorable and meaningful.
Reasor's Bountiful Harvest Celebration will include: New pumpkin spice flavors throughout the store; new apple varieties fresh from the orchard; fall decor including gourds, straw, pumpkins, and more; and festive fall recipes.
Sampling tables and demos featuring Bountiful Harvest items are scheduled daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. now through October.
Drawings and sweepstakes will be held to win tailgating prizes, football tickets, and more.
Reasor's was founded 56 years ago at a single location in Tahlequah by namesake Larry Reasor. Today, the company has 17 locations and two convenience stores throughout northeastern Oklahoma. In 2007, Reasor's became employee-owned and now provides jobs for nearly 2,500 community members. In 2013, Supermarket News ranked the company No. 25 on its Top 50 Small Chains and Independents in the U.S.
For more information about Reasor's, visit www.reasors.com.
