In the transitional period between summer highs and autumnal chills, certain pieces, patterns, and hues are particularly popular at locals boutiques.
McKenna Wagers, staff member at The Rowdy Buffalo, said the color pink has been selling well recently. Wagers hypothesized this trend is due to the release of the movie “Barbie,” in which pink is featured heavily in costuming and set decoration. Dressing in head-to-toe pink has been a trend for “Barbie” moviegoers.
“We love pink here and we sell a lot of pink, but I think ‘Barbie’ did it for us,” said Wagers.
Pink has been popping up at other shops around town, like at Junie’s Closet, where owner Kristy Eubanks has recently held a few “Pink Days” that let patrons take a 15% discount off “all things pink” in the store.
Eubank’s boutique has had many pink shades – from hot to neon – on offer.
Otherwise, The Rowdy Buffalo has sold many jumpsuits and rompers this summer.
“We’ve had to restock a couple times,” she said.
For the fall, Wagers said she thinks sweater vests and bohemian puff-sleeved dresses will come into fashion. Wagers agreed that dresses and skirts are good for those hotter fall days.
As for colors and patterns, Wagers thinks neutrals will probably trend, as well as floral patterns.
At Beautiquey and The Beast, owner Bryn Smith said colors at her shop are deeper per season dictates.
“There are lots in the burgundy and deep greens and blues that coordinate beautifully with this year’s Pantone colors,” said Smith.
Pantone is a color-matching company that annually releases a Color of Year, which for 2023 is Viva Magenta.
Smith said she can’t wait for the release of the shop’s fall-winter collection.
“We are excited to receive our new Business to Date wear featuring coordinating and matching slacks in Renuar, Sympli, Charlie B, and Isle for ladies. Our look is more timeless. It’s generally a bit pricey; however, if you calculate cost per wear, the cost is negligible as shoppers keep them for long periods of time,” she said. “For our gentlemen, we have some great Robert Graham and Raffi coming in.
Smith said Beautiquey and The Beast will have a sneak peek Fall and Winter Fashion show, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
