Fall florals fire up flamboyant gardens

Gardeners can enjoy blooms long after the spring and summer months with advice from local flower mavens.
Jodie Parolini, Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension office agriculture educator, listed some seasonal fall flower varieties.
“A very popular fall flower is garden mums or chrysanthemums,” said Parolini. “There are also Johnny Jump-Ups, Bidens, and you will also see blooms coming from your fall perennials such as cone flowers, black-eyed Susans, and so on.”
It’s also the season, she said, to begin garden prep work for the rest of the year.
“It’s getting close to time to plant your bulbs, so that way you can have blooms in the spring. As the temperatures drop, we will start to see some of our summer annuals die out,” said Parolini. “These plants germinate, grow, bloom, and reproduce all in one year, and they like the warmer weather, so it’s normal for these ones to die out as we move into colder months.”
Recommendations for garden maintenance change from season to season, and fall is no different.
“As temperatures lower, your plants use less water, so it is important to watch how much you’re watering,” she said. “You don’t want to continue on the same watering schedule that you had when it was 100 degrees when it gets to 70 degrees, because then, chances are you’ll drown out your plants.”
Parolini said the region’s first frost date is expected around Oct. 25.
“We could get colder weather sooner or later than that date, but it is a rough estimate. As the weather cools off, it’s a good time to clean up your garden beds,” said Parolini. "Go through and dead head all of your flowers [remove dead flower blooms], get rid of weeds, thin out plants as needed, and split up your perennial plants such as irises, day lilies and so on.”
The Seasonal Landscape Maintenance guide from the City of Oklahoma City and the OSU Extension Service, she said, provides a really good resource for the different season requirements. For fall, this guide suggests composting fallen leaves to save landfill space and recycle beneficial nutrients, and well as preparing for freezing conditions by draining excess water from valves and lines.
For those wanting to bring the colors of fall inside their homes, many seasonal flowers can be cut for bouquets.
Paige Wilson, secretary at A Bloom Flowers and Gifts, showed off some fall arrangements that were recently put together at the shop. She held up a vase of flowers in various autumnal hues and pointed out the seasonal ones.
“The sunflowers, and the little ones that are daisies,” said Wilson as she touched each bloom.
This arrangement also featured yellow roses, which Wilson said can be used throughout the seasons. She offered some advice for keeping cut flowers fresh.
“Keep them cool so they don’t wilt so quickly,” said Wilson.
A Bloom keeps its arrangements in a large refrigerator until they are purchased.
