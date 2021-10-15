A favorite family venue is celebrating its fifth year of autumn operations and has added new entertainment to its seasonal lineup.
This year, the owners of Rockin R Farms have decided not to run their haunted hayride at night, as they have in the past. Instead, they are inviting local artists to perform. On Saturday, Oct. 16, Oklahoma Wildlife will play from 3 to 6 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 23, The Matthews will perform, and the time will be announced on the farm's Facebook page.
The farm is getting a name for itself throughout the area because of its corn maze and pumpkin patch. This year, there are activities for the whole family.
“This year, we’ve got our pumpkin patch, and corn maze, where we’ve got almost six acres of corn that you can walk through and follow the paths,” said owner Kim Roberts. “There’s checkpoints out there where you can spell out a secret phrase if you find each one.”
The playground area features a jump pad and slides, which are available for kids and adults. There are barnyard billiards, horseshoes, corn hole, basketball bins, and duck races, a regatta-style water pumping competition. The petting zoo features goats, chickens, and rabbits. For a small fee, visitors can buy a cup of food to give to the barn animals, as well as the ducks in the pond.
“We have a wide variety of jack-o'-lanterns. You can come pick out the perfect one and take it home and carve it or paint it, or whatever you like to do," said Roberts. "We’ve also got a really large pumpkin that weighs over 100 pounds and everyone loves to get their picture taken beside it. We’ve got all kinds of white pumpkins, including cinderellas and jarrahdales, as well as all kinds of gourds."
Tractors haul children and adults on hayrides and barrel rides throughout the day. This year, field trips have picked up now that more schools are willing to take their students out.
“We do school field trips during the day. We bring in one school a day. Kids have full use of the facility from the time they get there until 2 p.m.," said Roberts. "They often bring sack lunches and picnic on the grounds. And they get to feed the animals and pick a pumpkin and enjoy the playground and have a good time."
Another difference between now and previous years is that most of the schools that come are local. In previous years, they attracted more business from Stilwell and other districts from neighboring counties.
This year’s maze takes the shape of a farm. Richard Roberts, owner, was excited to incorporate new GPS technology to create the maze, which took him hours this year, rather than weeks. He said the corn is a little shorter this year because of the lack of summer rain. He asks visitors not to cut through the corn and to stay on the path to allow all maze visitors an equal chance to enjoy themselves.
Check it out
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/cornmazeandpumpkinpatch.
