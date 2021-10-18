Fall still offers recreational activities along river

The crowds on the Illinois River are gone now that the summer season is over, and the area’s annual festivals have wrapped up, but there’s still fun to be had on Oklahoma’s scenic river and the area surrounding it.
Although float operators have shut down, that doesn’t mean people can’t still go floating if they have their own raft or kayak. A number of public access areas allow canoers to push off, including Round Hollow, Stunkard, Peavine, Edmondson, No Head Hollow, Todd and Echota access points.
Austin Spears, of Arrowhead Resort, said they shut down last Saturday, but people are more than welcome to bring their own device to coast down the Illinois.
“It’s still safe. You’ve just got to pay attention to what’s going on,” he said. “People float on their own all the time after we’re closed. So private crafts are always out there.”
The Grand River Dam Authority has a myriad of “do’s and don’ts” to keep in mind while on the river. People should never dive in from bridges, bluffs, stream banks and trees. Boaters should never go it alone, and respect the weather and water. If tired while floating, adventurers should take a break on the bank or a gravel bar. In high-water conditions, they should be mindful that the river may contain debris that presents navigational hazards.
Some of the public access points maintained by the GRDA allow for camping. Round Hollow, Stunkard, Peavine, No Head Hollow, Todd and Echota all allow camping. The fee is $14 a night per site and includes two tents and two vehicles for one night. All camping areas are primitive, meaning they have no water, electricity or showers. There is one electric site at Round Hollow, which costs an additional $14 a night. The GRDA Scenic Rivers Operations should be called if guests plan to use the electric site. No alcohol is allowed at either Round Hollow and Todd access areas.
Fishermen can find rainbow trout, brown trout, white bass, walleye and the occasional striped bass in the Illinois River area. The lower Illinois is stocked regularly with rainbow trout, and according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife’s latest fishing report on Oct. 16, the action below the dam in the Watts area is good.
Cherokee County Game Warden Cody Youngblood said anyone can fish, as long as they have a fishing license, at any of the public access points. He said visitors should avoid crossing private property to find a fishing spot, though.
One of the best views of the Illinois River can be found at the Sparrow Hawk Wildlife Management Area, off State Highway 10 about five miles east of Tahlequah. Youngblood said all adults need a valid hunting or fishing license, or conservation passport, which can be found online at wildlife department.com, or at Walmart or Atwoods.
Youngblood said with archery season underway, muzzleloading season approaching next weekend, and rifle season arriving in November, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for hikers to use caution and wear brightly colored clothes when hiking Sparrow Hawk.
“It is open to hunting, so there are people in there deer hunting it with archery equipment right now,” he said. “But a lot of people utilize it to hike. It’s a piece of property that was donated to the Wildlife Department years ago. Most of our other properties, like Cherokee and Cookson, they close down to non-hunting activities. But when the land there at Sparrow Hawk was donated to the Wildlife Department, part of the deal was that it had to be open to the public year-round. So that’s why it does not close to only hunting activities.”
Dense stands of of oak-hickory timber interspersed with some short leafy pine cover the Sparrow Hawk area. The property features rolling, rocky and steep terrain, giving both beginners and experienced trekkers some exercise.
Dogs and horses are able to use the trail, which is about 3.8 miles. At several points, hikers will find viewpoints that oversee the Illinois River and Green Country Oklahoma.
