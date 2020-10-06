Wreaths For Fallen Heroes will not be laying wreaths in November for December.
Founders Charlotte Guinn and Bonnie Harper said they were asked to not lay out wreaths on gravestones this year due to the pandemic.
"Hopefully we will be able to lay designated wreaths in May for Memorial Day," said Harper.
Fort Gibson National Cemetery will have a closed ceremony to honor all the loved ones at the cemetery. For more information, call 918-478-2334 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
For any questions about Wreaths For Fallen Heroes, a Tahlequah nonprofit, call Guinn at 918-453-3497 or Harper at 918-207-9445.
