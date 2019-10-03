Fallen war heroes honored with 'fluffing parties'

There's a whole lot of fluffing going on as Wreaths For Fallen Heroes is preparing over 20,000 artificial wreaths to be put on Fort Gibson National Cemetery headstones in December.
"There are 22,000 headstones in Fort Gibson. We want one on every soldier's tombstone," said Bonnie Harper. "Hopefully, this year, we can get it covered. They have never had the whole cemetery covered in wreaths."
To be ready for the wreath-laying ceremony taking place, the wreaths must be taken out of their square boxes, shaped into a circle, and the "branches" perked up so the wreath is fluffier.
"It's not that complicated. We can show a 10-year-old how to do it," said Harper. "We just make sure they're pretty, full, and round so we can put bows on them."
She said more volunteers are needed, as there are still around 2,000 wreaths to prepare. Two "fluffing parties" have already passed, but two others are on schedule. One is this Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m at the Tahlequah Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3707, 300 E. Choctaw St. The other is on Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the American Legion, 201 SE Railroad St. in Fort Gibson.
The turnout for the first fluffing party in Fort Gibson wasn't that great, according to Harper.
"We had three or four," she said. "In Tahlequah, the ladies of the Daughters of the American Revolution showed up. They were a great help. Some from the VFW helped, too."
Harper said a couple hundred wreaths can be fluffed in one afternoon, depending on how much the volunteers talk or get distracted.
An assembly line is set up for the parties. One table is for the initial fluffing, or "porcupining," as Harper called it. The next stage is to make sure the wreath is round and to fluff it more. Then, the bow is added. The wreaths can be used over and over for seven years, according to Harper.
Since Wreaths for Fallen Heroes is a nonprofit, board members can sign off on volunteer hours for those who may need it.
"We've done quite a few volunteer hours sheets. Last year, a group from NSU [Northeastern State University] came out to do some fluffing," said Harper.
The nonprofit Wreaths For Fallen Heroes was started in 2015 by Harper, who is a Gold Star Mother, and her sister, Charlotte Guinn. A Gold Star Mother is a woman who has lost a child while in the service of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Harper's son is Staff Sgt. William "B.J." Beardsley, who attended Tahlequah High School for two years, and joined the Army soon after graduation. He was 25 years old when he died in Iraq, leaving behind a wife, two children, a mother, father, sister and grandmother. Beardsley was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
"It helps me heal, and I can help someone else get through the hard times," said Harper. "I never expected to be in this classification as a Gold Star Mother. But since I am, I'll do what I can for these soldiers and their families."
She said she has met some amazing people through her nonprofit, including one woman who lives outside of Arlington, Virgina.
"Her 14-year-old son decorated my son's grave, and I decorated her son's in Fort Gibson," said Harper. "They all died for us in one way or another. It's sad, but I'm trying to make it better."
Around 25 funerals a month are held in Fort Gibson National Cemetery, according to Harper.
"They're adding up real quick," said Harper. "We'll do it until we can't do it any more."
Wreaths for Heroes volunteers will begin laying out wreaths the first Monday in December.
Any volunteers are accepted that day," said Harper.
Groups from Thunderbird Academy and the Porter High School Support the Troops club volunteered last year at the cemetery.
"A group of girls from Thunderbird laid out three-fourths of the cemetery in one day," said Harper. "They were a fantastic group of young ladies."
Organizers are hoping to get all the wreaths laid out in two days. Some will be saved to be laid out during the December ceremony.
The big wreath-laying event had to be canceled in 2018 due to the weather.
"We were expecting ice and snow, and I didn't want anyone to get injured," said Harper. "The year before, we had about 100 people there. We're hoping this year it'll be a good turnout."
Even if the event hadn't been canceled, the goal of one on each tombstone would not have been met. Last year, the organization was short 2,500 wreaths. Enough donations have come in throughout the year that organizers now have enough wreaths.
Due to a proposal made by the board of Wreaths For Fallen Heroes, the Oklahoma Legislature has approved that the second Saturday of December "A Day of Remembrance" in Oklahoma for the National Cemeteries.
Get involved
For more information, call Charlotte Guinn, 918-453-1343, or Bonnie Harper, a Gold Star mother, 918-207-9445.
