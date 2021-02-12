Romantic souls in Cherokee County are willing to tell about the love they share and how they met their sweethearts.
The couples' stories give insights into what makes a marriage last, the qualities that help relationships succeed, and the priorities people value.
Eddie and Faye Morrison were students at Tahlequah High School in 1964. He was a hunting buddy of her brother, Jerry Hammons. They dated a bit, eventually "going steady." He signed up to go into the Army, but needed his grandmother, Jane Batt, to sign for him, since he wasn't 18. She refused, but approved his joining the Army Reserve. He went to Fort Polk. Faye was two years behind him in school, prom was quickly approaching, and she wanted to go to prom.
"Needless to say, that wasn't part of going steady," she said.
When Morrison returned, Faye was dating someone else. They both married other people, went their separate ways, and attended Northeastern State University. She graduated from Mr. Darrell's Beauty College, buying her first beauty salon, at 508 N. Muskogee in Tahlequah.
Eddie became a medical technician working in Tulsa, then Kansas. In New Mexico, he graduated from the American Institute of Native American Art. Looking for a new start in Tahlequah in 2000, he was working at W.W. Hastings Hospital when he became reacquainted with Jerry.
"Jerry quickly informed him I was divorced. And you know the rest of the story. We married, July 7, 2001, at our home church, D.D. Etchieson United Methodist," Faye said.
They live north of Tahlequah, where Eddie has his art studio.
"I have traveled with Eddie to his art shows all over the United States. He has introduced me to his many artist friends everywhere. I appreciate the opportunity to travel, make new friends and learn about the arts. His - 'our' - children call me their 'other mother.' What more could a girl ask for?" she said.
The story of how Gary and Linda Cheatham met is a fairy tale come true, she said.
"I was a single woman of 37 who had never been married when I met Gary Cheatham. He was 38 and had been divorced for three years," she said.
They were fixed up on a blind date by friends Nancy Allee and Diane Morgan, who worked with Gary at the the NSU John Vaughan Library.
"Gary and I separately bought tickets to attend a concert put on by the St. Louis Brass Quintet, sponsored by the Arts Council of Tahlequah. Diane issued tickets to the event for us to sit together. No one told me about the plans, and I traded tickets to sit by someone else," she said.
They were both invited to the after-party with the performers, and were officially were introduced.
"Gary asked me out and brought me a rose for our first date," she said.
Three months later, they were married.
"I just knew he was the one when he picked me up for our first date. I had spent my whole adult life looking for Mr. Right. I found him with Gary Cheatham, and we have now been married 30 years in June 2021," she said.
Rachel Holloway's husband was her first boyfriend in the seventh grade in Houston, Texas. They met in pre-algebra class. He got the highest grade on a test, which she usually did - and she was not happy about that.
"I decided to talk to him to 'keep my enemies close,' and we became friends," said Holloway, whose maiden name is Farinelli. "We worked together on our spring choir Pop Show. He was singing 'Hey, Jude.' Two friends of mine and I were singing 'Mr. Postman.' Tommy mentioned that he was nervous about the high notes, since his voice was starting to change."
At the show, she watched him from backstage, nervous for him.
"He sang beautifully, and I turned to my friend and said, 'Um, I think I like Tommy.' Then she looked at me in shock - we were not in the same clique," Holloway said.
They started walking together between classes, and he gave her his phone number.
"We talked on the phone and decided to be boyfriend/girlfriend. We went on our first date - with a group, because we weren't allowed to date, yet - to Astroworld, a theme park that doesn't exist anymore. We held hands. At the end of the date, I stood on my toes to give him a kiss - and he turned his head so that I kissed his cheek. We talked on the phone later, and I apologized for making him feel uncomfortable. He said, 'I wasn't uncomfortable; I just panicked!'"
The Farinelli family moved to Tahlequah, and the young couple had to say goodbye. Long-distance phone calls were expensive.
"We didn't speak again for the next 30 years, but whenever I was asked about my favorite song, I said it was 'Hey, Jude,' because I fell in love with my very first boyfriend when he sang it," she said.
Tommy found Rachel on LinkedIn in 2017, and they were married in 2018 - exactly 30 years after they first met.
"For years, I was told by well-meaning friends, 'Your picker is broke.' Now I know that 'picker' was just fine the first time," said Holloway.
