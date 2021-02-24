Families agonize over long-term care facility visits

State Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, pushed a bill through committee recently that would allow family and friends to visit long-term care residents during the pandemic – as long as the Department of Health and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says it is OK.
Caldwell said the legislation protects the rights of long-term care residents. Currently, he said, the Department of Health and CMS have given approval, but in some cases, facilities have blocked visits due to COVID-19 precautions. The measure would leave it up to the health department and CMS to decide, and if they determine such visits are unsafe, they would be suspended.
“During COVID, so many adults in our long-term care facilities went for extended periods without being allowed visitors or care from outside health practitioners,” Caldwell said. “Some are still being denied this opportunity. This is not good for either their health or mental health. This bill balances the rights of residents and their family members while providing protections and control of protocol for these facilities.”
The measure passed the House Health Services and Long-Term Care Committee, 4-1. It is now eligible for consideration by the full House. State Rep. Trish Ransom, D-Stillwater, was the only committee member to oppose the bill.
The question of whether to allow visitors into nursing homes or assisted living communities during a pandemic is tough for some people, as long-term care residents are among the most vulnerable. However, many people understand that long periods of isolation do not not bode well for physical or mental health.
The Cherokee County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Inc. is currently not allowing inside visitors. Outside visitation is possible, but during the week of harsh winter conditions, it wasn’t common. Administrator Mark Erwin said indoor visits are based on two parameters.
“If you’re in an outbreak, which means you have an active case, you can’t have indoor visitation,” he said. “If you don’t have an active case, which currently we do not, it’s based on the county positivity rate that’s produced by CMS. It’s got to be below 10 percent, and we’re at 12.6 percent right now in Cherokee County.”
Erwin is a proponent of families being able to visit their loved ones, as he said quarantines have had a negative impact on those with depression. But he also understands COVID-19 has resulted in more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. So he said there would have to be precautions in place before facilities like his could allow guests, and he believes vaccinations should play a part in any new guidance.
“There would have to be some rules,” said Erwin. “You can’t just let people who have coronavirus come in. That’s what we’re trying to keep people from, so I’d have to see if they’d have to be vaccinated, or if they’d have to be tested, or if they were going to provide us with a service to test them before they’re allowed entry. If you just say, ‘Anybody that wants to go into a nursing home can go into a nursing home,’ that’s a bad idea.”
It’s unclear what provisions would be in place if the legislation passes, although it would likely undergo a few rounds of revisions between the House and Senate before heading to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, likes the idea of allowing residents visits and would support the measure, as long as there are safeguards in place, because he knows the impact it can have mentally.
“You can’t just open it up and have everybody in town come on up and see them,” said Culver. “There’s got to be a protocol where they’re screened before they can get in. I support that [bill], with protocols and safety being first and foremost in a visit.”
The Daily Press asked readers during a Saturday Forum for their thoughts on the legislation. Many respondents were in favor of a bill to allow visits, claiming the isolation can do more damage than the virus. Others believe preventing the infection from spreading among vulnerable populations needs to be the top priority.
Della Combs’ mother has been in a facility since March 2020. She said she understands the reason for a lockdown, and is grateful it was put in place to protect residents, but thinks some precautions could be loosened.
“Now that they have been vaccinated, I think they should be able to ease up on some restrictions,” she said. “After you have been vaccinated, both patient and visitor, you should be able to visit.”
Patti Gulager, who has been in nursing or health care administration most of her life, said isolation from potential infection is a basic rule of infectious disease prevention.
“Where was this guy when we needed a statewide mask mandate or some leadership to reduce this risk? Isolation for any length of time is bad enough, but not addressing the real issues that prolong it are worse," she said. "Protection is still needed before this can be changed.”
Cheryl Leeds’ mother has been living in a long-term care unit in Kansas, and she thinks it should be up to individual facilities to decide.
“I know the lack of visitation has been very hard on my mom,” she said. “It seems her dementia has rapidly increased over the last year, yet due to the care and safety her facility implemented, she is still alive and well.”
In an online poll, readers were asked if they think long-term care facilities should allow residents to have visitors, regardless of COVID-19 and possible infection among the elderly. “Yes, but with some restrictions” was the first choice for the many, as it received 45.6 percent of the votes; 20.6 percent of people chose “Absolutely, with no restrictions”; 17.6 percent said “Definitely not”; and 16.2 percent answered, “Probably not, due to the risk of infection.”
