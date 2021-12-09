Families enjoying seasonal shows, video games

During the colder months, many families gather together to watch movies and play video games - especially over the holidays, when workers have time off.
Some make it an annual tradition of exchanging recent releases and gathering around the TV to play games and watch shows or movies.
"'Yellowstone' is really big right now," said Lee Gibbs, general manager of Tahlequah Cable TV. "And the show 'You' seems to be talked about a lot."
Peacock is airing seasons 1-3, and season 4 was picked up by Paramount. "You" can be viewed on Netflix.
Harry Potter fans can watch "'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses' which is streamed on a variety of services. The entirety of the Harry Potter movie collection is available on Peacock.
Also popular is Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time," which was made into a series on Amazon Prime, and "Squid Games" on Netflix continues to be popular.
Disney+ just released Marvel's "Hawkeye" TV series, which has had strong reviews. For the holidays, "Home Sweet Home Alone" is a fun family flick.
Netflix has released a number of Christmas movies this year, including "A Boy Called Christmas," " Love Hard," "A Castle for Christmas," "Single All the Way," "The Princess Switch 3," "Robin Robin," and "David and the Elves."
HBO Max released "8-Big Christmas," Sling TV released "Silent Night," and Hulu released "The B*tch Who Stole Christmas." Amazon Prime and Google Play are streaming "Christmas vs. the Walters."
Gibbs also recommends watching Christmas classics.
"Christmas shows of course are popular from Disney's 'Santa Clause' (Disney+) and 'Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer' (Amazon/Apple TV, Google Play), and other animated shows such as 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (Hulu, Sling) to the classics such as 'It's A Wonderful Life' (Hulu, Amazon) - and 'A Christmas Carol.' One of our family's favorites is 'Christmas Vacation' (HBO Max)," he said.
For those who prefer to play video games, individually or as a family, there are lots of options. Kyyrin Christian of Game X Change said this year, many families are going to be buying games for Nintendo Switch.
"They tend to be a good family alternative. There's a lot of friendly games for everyone to play," she said.
Pokémon Diamond and Pearl came out earlier this month, and will be a popular stocking stuffer for kids. Mario Party Superstars came out in October, and is a perfect multiplayer game for kids and adults. For those who want to get in shape, Just Dance 2022 was released in November. There is also a new update for Animal Crossing New Horizons.
"There's a whole bunch of people who are sinking into that, myself included," said Christian.
For those who are purchasing a new Switch, she recommends acquiring screen protectors and a carrying case.
For Xbox 360, Halo Infinite was released on Dec. 8 and will be popular with teens. Other popular games include Forza Horizon 5, Far Cry 6, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Battlefield 2042.
Regardless of the console, Christian said it is a good idea to stock up on controllers.
"The Nintendo Pro Controllers are really nice. They have no input latency. They are also very comfy, hefty. They can take a fall. They are a Nintendo product so they are made of 'Nintendium' and are indestructible for the most part," she said.
For gamers who play online, gaming headphones are a great gift item.
Another plus in the gaming industry is that many games are becoming cross-platform. For example, a player on an Xbox can play against someone on a PC or a different console.
"For console gamers, there are an increasing number of games that can be played with different consoles. With Final Fantasy 14, PS4 and PC players can play together," said Christian. "Dead by Daylight is cross compatible, so you can play with people on PC Switch, PS4, and Xbox."
