OKLAHOMA CITY – Families for Liberty, a newly formed organization dedicated to upholding accountability and excellence in education, has embarked on an initiative to impeach Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters.
Families for Liberty seeks to ensure the educational needs of Oklahoma's children are met with the highest standards of leadership and professionalism.
On June 27, Oklahoma received notification of Walters’ failed federal audit for pandemic relief programs. A subsequent call for a formal Investigative Audit of OSDE came from Attorney General Gentner Drummond. Families for Liberty states Walters holds direct responsibility for the failed distribution of federal pandemic funds, leading to millions in questionable spending.
According to the group, under Walters' tenure, Oklahoma's education system has suffered from a lack of effective leadership and a failure to address critical issues. Families for Liberty believes the time has come for decisive action to safeguard the future of Oklahoma's students and to restore confidence in the education system. The organization is committed to holding elected officials accountable, regardless of their position, when they fail to fulfill their responsibilities.
Families for Liberty understands that speaking out against powerful figures in the education system can have potential repercussions for its members. The organization recognizes the importance of protecting the privacy and safety of its advocates who have chosen to remain anonymous. These individuals, driven by their dedication to the well-being of Oklahoma's children, have taken a courageous stand against Walters' incompetence and neglect.
According to the spokesperson for Families for Liberty, "Our organization believes that the focus should be on the issues at hand rather than the individuals involved. By maintaining anonymity, we can direct the spotlight where it truly belongs - on the urgent need for improved educational leadership and accountability in Oklahoma."
Families for Liberty invites concerned parents, teachers, students, and community members who share their commitment to quality education to join their campaign to impeach Ryan Walters. The organization seeks to create a united front that demands transparent and effective leadership within Oklahoma's education system.
To support Families for Liberty's cause, individuals can visit www.impeachwalters.com. There, they can learn more about the issues at hand, sign petitions, and find ways to actively participate in advocating for the impeachment of Walters.
