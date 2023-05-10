PARK HILL — Hunter’s Home will host another story time on Thursday, May 18, starting at 10:30 a.m.
“Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt” by Kate Messner will be the featured book.
It explores what’s underneath the dirt that brings nature to life.
The book follows a young girl and her grandmother on the journey of planning, planting, and harvesting their garden.
After the story and a small snack, everyone can explore the Hunter’s Home gardens, fields, and pastures.
No reservations are needed, but regular admission fees apply.
For more information, call 918-456-2751.
Hunter’s Home is at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill.
It is Oklahoma’s only remaining pre-Civil War plantation home.
Visit www.okhistory.org/huntershome to view admission prices.
Hunter’s Home is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people.
Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state.
Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs, and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
