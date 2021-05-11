May has been proclaimed as Older Americans Month, and this year's theme is "Communities of Strength" to give attention to the contribution of seniors to all communities.
"While this can be a busy time with outdoor activities, travel and family get-togethers, it's important to remember and recognize the contributions older Americans have made and continue to make to our nation, our communities and our everyday lives," said Scott Harding, long-term care ombudsman supervisor.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic is still considered a national health emergency, the situation has improved for long-term care residents, according to Harding. Overall, COVID positivity rates have been declining, and the majority of nursing home residents have been fully vaccinated.
"The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Office would like to remind everyone that despite some continued limitations on visitors, most facilities have made significant strides in re-opening and allowing residents to visit with their loved ones," Harding said.
While many facilities continue to encourage outdoor visitation, especially on nice weather days, most have also implemented systems and policies to allow for indoor, in-person visits. Indoor visits may need to be scheduled and may be limited to certain hours each day. Visitors are required to follow CDC recommendations regarding mask wearing, hand hygiene and social distancing around other residents and staff. Contact facilities to determine their specific policies and procedures.
"Every resident has a right to have visitors of their choosing, and each facility's visitation and reopening policies should reflect efforts to provide person-centered care for each individual resident. How facilities implement resident visitation should reflect the unique needs of each resident," said Harding.
There are only a few exceptions when facilities can suspend in-person visitation, including the status of positive infections within the facility and county positivity rates. Compassionate care visits continue to be allowed for all residents who have experienced a significant decline in their overall well-being.
Harding suggests family members talk with their loved ones and residents about how COVID-19 is impacting them and how everyone can help to alleviate some of those issues.
"Our office continues to serve residents and their families through information and assistance, complaint investigations and advocacy," said Harding.
Those who have questions or concerns regarding long-term care can contact Harding or Tim Nicholson, ombudsman supervisors, at the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging at 918-682-7891.
