Traditional dinners of turkey and ham are in the works in many kitchens this week, as families and friends gather to count blessings and reminiscence about holidays past.
Both the weekend before and after Nov. 24 will have folks getting together, as everyone tries to find time to meet. In-person dinners have become more valued since the COVID-19 pandemic enforced separation, and some people are still wearing masks in public places.
Shoppers in grocery stores were picking up supplies for pies, dressing, and whatever the traditional meal includes at their meal or weekend get-togethers.
Travel may be near or far for a meal. Some people always look forward to hunting, and playing games are also part of the holiday activities in some families.
Jodi Coward said fried green beens are the best food ever, and she said those are especially delicious when fixed with bacon. She will be cooking the side dishes for her family.
“We’ll have turkey and ham, I’ll do the rice and broccoli casserole, too. We’ll go to my mother-in-law's. She makes the best desserts – cheesecake and a Ding Dong cake from scratch,” said Coward.
In some homes, men are the best cooks, or at least the ones who cook the meat. While Shawna Shirrel's son, Zechariah, 8, sat in the basket and munched on McDonald's french fries during a recent holiday shopping spree, she looked at frozen turkeys. That got his attention.
“I look forward to being with family, especially since COVID; that’s what it’s been about, being together again,” said Shirrel.
She says her husband, Danon, is the best cook.
“He does the turkey, deviled eggs. I like doing the dressing, and we let the children make cookies and pies and cakes. They like to cook so I let them. They’re 11 and 13,” said Shirrel.
It can feel wonderful or weird to have younger generations step up and do the cooking after decades of being the primary cook.
Sharmon Hunter, of Stilwell, was attending a meeting in Tahlequah recently, so she stopped by a store for a few Thanksgiving needs. Her daughter-in-law, Christie Hunter, will be cooking the meal, including the turkey, ham, and old-fashioned dressing.
Hunter has two sons, and her daughter will come in from Kentucky.
“We’ll all be together. I have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren,” said Hunter.
After the meal, unless it’s too cold, they’ll play corn hole, which Hunter normally watches. She said the children enjoy playing.
Wanda Hakes, of Lost City, is not cooking dinner, but she is making a pie.
“My daughter is fixing the meal – turkey and dressing, all the traditional foods. I’m baking a pecan pie and a coconut cream pie,” said Hakes.
She is ready to be together with her family again. She has nine grandkids and some great-grandkids, too.
“I like my family to get together. We get together for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and birthdays. Three of my kids are left,” said Hakes.
Her mom and grandma used to cook traditional meals, and she learned to cook with them.
Asking people what they looked forward to the most brought smiles, as they were picturing loved ones, past and present.
David Cornsilk looks forward to spending time with his five grandchildren.
“I have a new one; she’s 2 months old, Zaylie Jae. It will be her first Thanksgiving," said Cornsilk.
Cornsilk said his son-in-law is an amazing meat cook and will be smoking a ribeye.
The thing Cornsilk misses most about Thanksgiving are the elders who have passed. He also misses his grandmother's pies.
“She made excellent fruit pies – cherry and apple, and one of the best pies she made was raisin pie,” he said.
Since Cornsilk doesn’t cook, he usually buys pies.
“I usually have wild onions in my freezer, so I can make traditional Cherokee food, because you have to pass that culture to the kids,” he said.
A favorite memory is about a time he did cook for his parents.
“My parents came from Tahlequah to Oklahoma City to have a Thanksgiving meal with me,” said Cornsilk.
Many people will be traveling this year.
Sarah Miller, of Tahlequah, will celebrate Thanksgiving with family in Poteau. Her grandmother, who used to play dominoes with her parents, died two years ago, so she’s missing her a lot.
“I make our pumpkin, apple, and Millionaire pies. My sister, Samantha ,makes turkey and dressing. Our kids get together and we make construction place settings that morning, and we keep them,” said Miller.
