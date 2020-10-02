CHESAPEAKE, Virginia – Family Dollar, a leading small format and convenience retailer, has announced plans for a grand re-opening in Tahlequah.
In addition to providing low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the new store will include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers, and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items. There will be a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 316 E. Downing St.
"Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Tahlequah community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our new store," said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. "The store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers."
A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location.
Family Dollar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree, Inc. headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia. For more information, visit FamilyDollar.com.
