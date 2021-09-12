Family Dollar to reopen store on Muskogee Ave.

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia - Dollar Tree, Inc. last week announced the grand reopening of its Family Dollar store at 905B S. Muscogee Ave.
The 13,000-square-foot store is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 16.
In addition to providing everyday low prices, the renovated store will offer an even broader assortment of frozen and refrigerated food, a large selection of pantry goods, beauty and health merchandise, household and cleaning supplies, pet food, basic apparel, baby and toddler necessities, electronics, party supplies, Hallmark greeting cards, seasonal items, home décor, crafting and school essentials, holiday gifts, toys, and much more. The store will also now include many $1 deals.
"Family Dollar is excited to welcome back Tahlequah shoppers to our refreshed store, which will offer even greater value on everyday products and exciting $1 finds," stated Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree's investor and media relations manager.
To save even more, shoppers can instantly receive digital coupons through Family Dollar's Smart Coupons program. To access the additional savings, download the Family Dollar mobile app, or create an account online at www.FamilyDollar.com/smart-coupons.
