Six-year-old makes donation

Six-year-old Austin Murphy, front, delivered his donation to Nicki Barnes Scott, with My Friends and Me, an organization that helps families with individuals who have special needs. The donation was just shy of $200. Earlier this year, the Murphy family raised the money by selling autism awareness shirts with the help of Dreamcatcher Sports. Back row, from left: Nicki Barnes Scott, Austin's mom Jami Murphy, and Austin's brother Caden.