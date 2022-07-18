The shooting of a dog that purportedly attacked a passerby has developed into an allegation by a teen that the shooter pointed a loaded firearm at him.
On May 20, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Johnson was dispatched to reports of an animal call and met with John and Kendall Bird. John said his 17-year-old son, Elisha, called and said a man had pulled up to the house and shot their dog. John went to his house and found the dog dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
According to the Johnson’s report, John said it took his son 30 minutes to calm down to where they could discuss what happened. The boy said the dog had chased down Pamela Henley and she screamed for help. He was able to call the dog off and asked her if she needed a ride anywhere. Pamela reportedly said she didn’t. She was scratched up from the encounter but evidently wasn’t bitten by the dog.
Pamela then texted her husband, Larry Henley, and said the Birds' dog had attacked her, so he drove to her location. He was driving his wife to the emergency room when he passed his son, Zachary Henley, and told his son what had happened. According to the report, Zachary told Johnson there had been issues with the Birds for years because of the dogs being aggressive with Pamela.
“[He] stated that two years ago, his dad spoke with John about the dogs’ aggression and John acknowledged they were a problem. Zachary stated that while his dad spoke with John, he informed him that he would kill the dogs if they ever bit a family member,” the report stated.
The Birds said any issues pertaining to the dogs have not been addressed by the Henleys.
“They have not one time ever come to us about our dogs. Not one time have they made a complaint to us about our dogs. The sheriff’s office has never come out here and talked to us about our dogs. We’ve had no contact with anybody in regard to our dogs,” said John.
Zachary said his wife called, asking him to leave work because his mother had been attacked by dogs. He said one of the dogs bit and grabbed her arm that was in a sling and pulled her to the ground.
He said two men who were doing construction work heard his mother’s screams and showed up with sticks to help. Zachary said his mother described the dogs as a tan/brown mastiff and a bulldog.
“Zachary stated that he then drove to the Birds’ driveway and honked his [horn] to make his presence known,” the report stated.
Zachary told Johnson no human or dog appeared at first, until he yelled, “Hey.” The mastiff then appeared and was reportedly growling.
“Zachary stated he drew his pistol and fired one time at the dog, and when he did so, Elisha came out of the house. Zachary states that he was 100 feet from the house and had his weapon pointed nearly straight down during [the shooting of the dog],” Johnson said.
Zachary said he neither pointed the weapon nor directed his anger toward the boy. But the gun was seized for evidence and Zachary was arrested for animal cruelty.
The case was turned over to Cherokee Nation, since all parties involved were tribal citizens. According to a letter from CN Attorney General’s Office, the tribe declined to prosecute the case “in best interest of justice,” adding, “notes from prosecutor: report shows dog was violent on previous occasions and owners were warned.”
John and Kendall said they were never notified of the AG’s decision to decline prosecution.
“Our biggest frustration is that law enforcement has made it about an animal – that man had my son at gunpoint. [He had] his hands raised in the air and was giving him direction with that gun to get the other dog out of the house because he was going to shoot it, too,” said Kendall.
Sheriff Jason Chennault was asked why Zachary wasn’t arrested on charges of feloniously pointing a firearm, and he said it was because they couldn’t prove it happened, and stories have changed.
“The first time [the boy] was interviewed, he said the gun was never pointed at him. When [Johnson and Jimmy Tannehill] left and arrested Zachary for shooting the dog and then came back and did sit-down interviews, that’s when the [boy] said, ‘He may have pointed it at me,'” said Chennault.
According to the written statement by the boy: “I started to freak out as he is pointing the gun in my direction and [was] yelling to get the other dog.”
John said Johnson explained the several potential charges against Zachary to him, but he never heard from the investigator until days later. At that point, Johnson allegedly told the couple how the Henleys were an “upstanding family in the community.”
“They wanted it to all go away and how much money would it take – how much would our dog cost. They just wanted to make it right and they wanted it all to go away,” said Kendall.
A recorded conversation between the Birds and Johnson was provided to the Daily Press. The recording purportedly shows Johnson telling John that the Henleys didn’t want anyone to go to jail, and that they wanted to fix the situation.
“They made that comment that they want it all to go away and would like to work this out somehow where not everybody is spending money on attorneys and everything,” Johnson can be heard saying in the recording.
Johnson said he wasn’t sure if the Henleys wanted to compensate the Birds for the dog when they made those statements. Chennault confirmed he’s been made aware of the recording between Johnson and the Birds.
As part of the investigation, Tannehill was called back to the area on May 20 in regard to threats allegedly made by John to the Henleys. According to that report, the Henleys said they were driving home from the hospital when the Birds ran out in front of their truck.
Larry reported that John was hitting his truck and kept trying to get him out of the vehicle. Larry said he needed time to calm down in order to remember what exactly happened. Tannehill spoke with John, who admitting to stopping the vehicle, but insisted he never threatened the pair.
No one was arrested during that incident, but Johnson said in the recording that he was trying to arrange it to where John didn’t get charged for the alleged threats.
“I do have video and I never made a threat, nor did I threaten them. I asked them to get out and look at the dog that they killed. Larry told me he wanted to talk when he was in the truck and I told him to get out and talk,” said John.
The case is now at a standstill since CN deciding not to prosecute, but civil litigation may be pending.
