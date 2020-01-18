Cherokee Elementary School students had a chance to learn about living healthy, active lives with their families Thursday during Family Fitness Night.
The free event offered exercises, healthy drinks, prizes and more.
"This isn't the first time we've had this, but it has been a few years," said Principal Marissa McCoy.
Along with school staff and volunteers, community partners helped with some of the attractions. Cherokee Nation Healthy Nation had a table with information about the Wings running program and traditional foods. Samples of sunchoke were also available.
Cherokee Nation Public Health's table featured three infused waters: lemon, lime and grapefruit; strawberry, lemon and basil; and cucumber and melon. In the gym, representatives from Cherokee Nation led fitness activities, which included running, throwing, jumping, kickboxing and various workout moves.
Second-grader Joscalyn Lowe said she had fun trying all the activities.
"I ran and won five races," she said, adjusting the wristbands she won as a door prize.
Door prizes were given out throughout the event, with attendees taking home local gift certificates, exercise gear, and educational and fun toys.
Yoga was available in the library, as Cherokee Elementary teacher and Unfinished Studio owner Sinea Girdner led parents and kids through poses.
Sierra Seabolt brought her two daughters and said they all had fun.
"They've had a grand time. I learned about sunchokes, and it was good," said Seabolt, who admitted she doesn't usually try new foods. "I do yoga and she actually did it, so I now know she can do it with me."
The old cafeteria has been changed into an Action-Based Learning lab, which features 12 stations that two students can use at the same time. They rotate through the stations, doing each for a minute, and then switch to a new one with their partners.
This area, which was open during the family night, allows students to work on shapes, colors, mathematics, sounds, following directions, fine motor skills, and more, all while being active.
"It's about the left-brain functions and the right- brain functions and getting them to cross over. It makes you think differently," said Sheets. "What they're learning in this way sticks with them."
In the room are different types of mats, boxes of activities, exercise machines, a large four-in-a-row game, big foam building blocks, balance boards, and more. Sheets said they have additional activities stored away so they can rotate them in and out and keep it fresh and exciting for the students.
The exercise machines have stands so users can put in papers to read while they are moving.
"They're not just doing exercises; they're doing academics with it," said Sheets.
One mat is similar to a keyboard, and students can use it to spell sight words. Another is a number line.
"The teacher can tell them to stand on 5, and then tell them to add 3, and move to that number," said Sheets. "Balance is a really big activity in here, too."
A district wide grant helped install the ABL labs in all Tahlequah elementary schools. Most classes come in once or twice a week, and Crystal Young said her fifth-graders love going to the ABL lab.
"They look forward to it. They get back to class and they are so much more focused. Physical activity boosts your thinking," said Young. "It's a great addition to our school. Even when it's cold outside, we can come in here."
One topic of the night was about staying hydrated, and that's a focus the school has adopted since receiving a Cherokee Nation grant, according to McCoy.
Next week, the school will start a poster contest to promote the benefits of water, and the winners' art will be made into signage that will hang near water fountains.
"We are hoping to do competitions in the classrooms," said McCoy. "We got water bottles for all the Jog-a-Thon participants, so we thought it was a good way to continue that."
The building will also be fitted with five refillable water bottle stations.
"We have one in the new cafeteria. This will put one in almost every section of the building," said McCoy.
Even with close to 30 students sent home with the flu that day, Sheets said they had a huge turnout.
Throughout the school year, all Tahlequah elementary schools offer family nights with various themes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.