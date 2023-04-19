PARK HILL — People of all ages are invited to a day of fun and games at Hunter’s Home in Park Hill on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Attendees will learn how to play games that entertained people in the 19th century. Some may recognize a few of the games, but others will be relics of the past.
The family-friendly event is free with the regular cost of admission. Visit www.okhistory.org/huntershome to view admission prices. For more information, call 918-456-2751. Hunter’s Home is at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill.
Hunter’s Home is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
