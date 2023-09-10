TULSA – As part of the continuing work at Turkey Mountain, River Parks Authority will open a new feature on Saturday – a family-friendly, pedestrian-only gravel trail.
This addition will no doubt draw visitors to the Urban Wilderness, already one of Tulsa and northeastern Oklahoma’s destination attractions. The purpose-built pedestrian-only path called “Tvlse Nene” is the newest element of the ongoing trail renovation work outlined in the Turkey Mountain Master Plan.
To date, more than 20 miles of the park’s winding and heavily-used trails have been upgraded to provide more sustainable, erosion-resistant surfaces for hiking and cycling. The Wilderness draws well over 240,000 visitors annually, a number that has been steadily increasing.
Tvlse Nene is the Mvskoke language phrase for “Tulsa Trail.” The trail offers a unique experience for visitors looking for a more accessible option that is great for families and those with mobility issues. This one-mile-long loop built just for pedestrians includes several benches, numerous “rock gardens” to serve as play areas for kids, and a 40-foot bridge made from Live Edge cedar.
It is near the main lower parking lot with quick and easy access to restrooms. Funding for the trail was awarded through a competitive grant from the Oklahoma Recreational Trails Program.
“With this trail, we are adding variety to the existing soft surface dirt trails and paved trail currently at Turkey,” Ryan Howell, project manager for River Parks Authority. “The gravel trail can be used by hikers when the dirt trails are too wet or muddy for use. They are great if you are a family with strollers or someone that needs an easier path without sacrificing time for that ‘in the woods’ experience.”
River Parks would like to remind visitors to pay attention to trail signage as certain routes are designated hiking only, mountain bike only, or multiuse. For the safety of all, people should only use trails for their intended purposes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.