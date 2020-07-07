By Keri Thornton
kthornton@tahlequahdailypress.com
The Tahlequah Abatement Board, during a July 6 meeting, tabled structures after code enforcement officials said acknowledgment and repairs needed to be made.
The board tabled abatement proceedings on a structure at 1004 N. Francis Ave., owned by the House family.
Code enforcement officer Larry Warnock said the homeowners are not cooperating with the abatement board when it comes to replacement of the roof on the structure.
"We have been trying to get a schedule out of them for doing the repairs on the house. They're either not answering phone calls or they're not coming to meetings that are scheduled," Warnock said. "So I don't think they have the money, and I don't think they have the will to do the repairs."
Warnock said it would come down to replacing the roof or demolishing the structure within 30 days.
Board member Melissa Harris argued it would be unfortunate to tear down a descent structure because of the situation.
"I didn't think it was the worst roof in town for sure, and it's a decent house. I can't imagine tearing it down because of its roof," Harris said. "I also don't know how you push them forward, but then again, it's not the worst roof in town."
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons agreed with Harris and said the house is too good to tear down.
"I think we may encourage them through the threat of demolish -- which it could get to that point if we don't do something," Hammons said. "I don't feel it is right to use taxpayers' money to replace somebody's roof. I don't want to get in the roofing business and I don't think that's where we need to be."
City prosecutor B.J. Baker advised the board that the owners have had time to get the replacement finished, and the structure was declared dilapidated in March.
"What they have to understand is we do have the power to demolish their house, and if they're not going to submit and cooperate -- it's not holding their hand and looking after them -- we're looking out for the entire neighborhood," Baker said. "It's a lot easier to help somebody who wants help and is cooperating than someone who just doesn't return calls."
The board agreed to table proceedings until September to give the owners enough time to acknowledge the demands, or demolition will be considered.
The board dismissed abatement proceedings on a structure at 506 Fox St., owned by the Fish family.
The structure on 429 W. South St., owned by the Wilkins family, had until the Monday's meeting for a new potential owner to get things in order. However, that sale didn't go through as planned, and Code Compliance Officer Vicky Green recommended some repairs by Leonard Wilkins.
"I recommend to repair the bathroom window, trim or remove sections of the tree that is near the neighbor's yard, and I was going to say October just because [Wilkins] had some surgeries going on in August," Green said.
The board agreed to table proceedings until October.
What's next
The next Abatement Board meeting is Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. at Tahlequah City Hall.
