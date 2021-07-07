The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners acknowledged a tort claim during a July 6 meeting.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said 22-year-old Haiden Fleming lived north of Peggs, just inside Mayes County.
"When they called 911, the call routed to our 911 Center and they weren't familiar with where he lived and couldn't pull it up on their map," said Chennault. "He ended up passing away before an ambulance got there. An ambulance from Mayes County was eventually sent there and [the family] is suing because of that."
Because the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office operates the Cherokee County 911 Center, they are listed on the claim, and Chennault said CCSO will be dropped from it.
The board gave its nod to a resolution to accept $98,360 from the U.S. Department of Interior. Payments will be appropriated to the school districts involved.
District 2 Commission Chris Jenkins' request to make repairs to West 780 Road was approved.
Commissioners approved a resolution for County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund lease renewal/insurance verification for the fiscal year.
Treasurer Patsy Stafford's requests for approval of an investment policy, a resale property fund financial statement, and a resolution of banks and financial institutions for use by county funds for checking and/or investments for the fiscal year were granted by the board.
Lease agreements for District 1 and District 3 were approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until July 13 at 9 a.m.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, July 19, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
