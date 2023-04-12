LOUISVILLE — The family of Connor Sturgeon, who shot and killed five people Monday in Louisville, said in a statement late Tuesday that "there were never any warning signs ... he was capable of this shocking act."
”No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community," the statement read.
Sturgeon opened fire Monday morning at a downtown bank, killing five bank workers and injuring seven others. He was shot to death by police at the scene.
"We mourn their loss and that of our son, Connor," the Sturgeon family said in its statement. "We pray for everyone traumatized by his senseless acts of violence and are deeply grateful for the bravery and heroism of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department."
The statement noted that Connor Sturgeon had "mental health issues" that were being "actively" addressed.
Earlier Tuesday, officials released body camera footage from the shooting scene.
Three minutes passed between the time Louisville Metro Police officers Nickolas Wilt and Cory Galloway arrived at the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville and backup officers arrived.
LMPD officials said Tuesday afternoon that didn’t stop Wilt and Galloway from jumping into action when Sturgeon started firing at the pair through the glass doors of the building.
LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said Sturgeon was waiting inside the building for officers to arrive.
In an image released by LMPD, Sturgeon is seen dressed in jeans and a blue short-sleeved shirt and holding an AR-15 rifle at his side. Police also released an image of Sturgeon standing between shards of glass from doors that had been shot out.
Bullets from Sturgeon’s rifle hit both Wilt and Galloway, who wasn't seriously injured. Wilt fell to the ground. Officials at University of Louisville Hospital said he was shot in the head and is in critical but stable condition after undergoing brain surgery Monday.
Body-cam video from Galloway, along with a video shot by a bystander, shows Galloway taking position behind a bush and concrete column before shooting into the building and killing Sturgeon.
“Suspect down, get the officer,” Galloway shouted on the police radio to other responding officers. “... He’s down, get the officer.”
Sturgeon had been able to see the police through the glass doors, but the officers couldn’t see him, Humphrey said.
“So when I say he went to the front lobby after assaulting the victims in the office area, and he could see out where no one could see in, that’s because he’s two sets of doors deep,” Humphrey said. “When you combine that with the non-reflective glass, the sunshine, officers could not see inside the doors on their approach, whereas he could see out to them. That’s why he was able to fire on them.”
Wilt had just graduated from the police academy days before the shooting and Galloway was training him.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg earlier Tuesday confirmed the death of a New Albany woman, Deana Eckert, who worked for Old National Bank.
“Late yesterday we learned Deana Eckert passed,” Greenberg said. “She was 57 years old. She was an employee of Old National Bank. I knew Deana also. Deana was a very kind and very thoughtful person. She was a wonderful woman who will be missed.
“Her death means another family is in mourning and adds yet another layer of tragedy to this moment.”
Others victims were identified by LMPD as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45, and James Tutt, 64.
More than 170 units of blood were needed by surgeons at University of Louisville Hospital to save shooting victims, Dr. James Smith said.
A vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Muhammad Ali Center.
Flowers, notes and crosses have been placed at the Old National Bank building. People walking past Tuesday night paid their respects.
“Praying for those whose lives were lost and their families,” a note at the memorial read. “And thankful for those who run toward danger to protect us.”
