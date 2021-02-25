The family of a Tahlequah woman who was killed by a dump truck has filed a lawsuit against the trucking company and the driver.
According to the petition, legal representatives for the family of Jamie Stuck said Garman Trucking LLC negligently supervised the driver, Edwin Person.
"The conduct of the defendants, Garman Trucking LLC, and Edwin Person, was intentional, malicious and in reckless disregard for the rights of other, entitling plaintiffs to recover punitive damages," the petition states.
On June 25, 2019, Stuck, 29, was walking westbound on the south side of Downing Street when she stepped in front of the vehicle. EMS personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.
At the time of her death, Stuck had two children and worked at Sonic Drive-In on Downing Street.
