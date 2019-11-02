Grandpa sits is his easy chair, talking about the good old days when his grandmother churned butter in a large crockery, or grandfather hammered horseshoes as a blacksmith. While grandma prepares a Thanksgiving meal with help from aunts and cousins, she shares stories of previous gatherings from her youth and who baked the pies and made dressing.
At the time, it may not seem like much more than spinning yarns, but these stories are the very fabric from which family history is woven. Family history research may it help define dynamics, genetics, and heritage.
Author and retired professor Dr. Terri Baker said family histories need to be collected to better know "who we are and who our ancestors are." A person wanting to collect family history should record and keep track of names, places, dates, and maybe the location where ancestors are buried, according to Baker.
"Start with a list of questions and then just let the person being interviewed talk," said Baker. "The best interviews seem to me to be informal and evolve as a conversation. This relaxed approach resulted in the best interviews that Connie Henshaw and I used in 'Women Who Pioneered Oklahoma and Stories from the WPA Narratives.'"
Libraries are always good sources for reference books and documents. Northeastern State University Archives and Special Collections has tools to help with research, such as microfilm and genealogy volunteers.
"Microfilm is only helpful if you know a specific date. You can't search it," said Blain McLain, archive assistant.
The Oklahoma Historical Society has indexed a lot of local papers and they are searchable.
"Genealogy volunteers are available in the Ballenger Room on Mondays from 2 to 5 p.m. They have military index records and can check on Cherokee rolls," McLain said. "They help a lot of people, and the Muskogee library has a full-time genealogist and a lot of other rolls."
Tahlequah Public Library Manager Robin Mooney said the staff refers people working on genealogy to the Muskogee Public Library because it has a dedicated area.
"We have old Tahlequah newspapers on microfilm. Some take looking through that aren't indexed, but many are. It depends on what they're looking for," she said.
The set "Our People and Where They Rest" documents area cemeteries - including tiny family cemeteries - and indicates what is on the headstone, the location, and the condition. Some have Cherokee syllabary.
"Records from Reed-Culver Funeral Home 1909-2000 is another local resource, as is 'History of Muskogee and Eastern Oklahoma,' which is designated by county," said Mooney.
They also have city directories and old phone books for those looking for specific people or families.
"Sometimes people come in looking for photos of what Tahlequah used to look like," Mooney said. "Who knows what's lurking in some of these old books?"
For those who want to write family stories but can't figure out how to start, a Memoir Writing Group meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
"Each week, people bring something they wrote the week before and share," said Mooney. "It can be a long-ago memory or a recent one."
Beth Herrington enjoys family history because one can learn more than just the names of ancestors.
"If you let your imagination flow, and if you know the country's history, what was going on at the time nationally, what they've done, and how they lived, you can start to see the people come to life," Herrington said.
Family history fills out what you don't know about people. She learned a lot about her grandfather from stories in the South, and specifically from a cousin her parents' age.
"If you go to where they lived, you can get a feel for what it was like. My grandfather, John Herrington, lived in Mississippi, and when I went there, I met a cousin who knew him," she said. "I have a spider - it's like a dutch oven - my great-grandmother brought in a covered wagon from Tennessee. My dad was 21 when they moved from Arkansas to Oklahoma in 1911."
Her grandfather came out on the train to Mayes County, but the family moved in wagons.
Family history connects the pieces, and Herrington said she is fortunate her parents kept "all that stuff."
"Start by putting down all the family stories and who told them, names and dates and everyone you know," Herrington said.
She recommends using information from the Census Bureau.
"It's just wonderful! It can tell who your parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents are, now that the older census has been released," she said.
The internet can be useful, if accurate sites are visited.
"Find A Grave is all over the United States and has pictures, and you can find out more stuff," she said. "But you have to be careful with Mormon records. They are sometimes inaccurate, so substantiate it to be correct."
Herrington suggested recording family members or doing something to record what they know.
"Your kids act like they don't want to know," Herrington said. "But they'll want to later."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.