FANCY FEASTS: Tahlequah stores offer deals and tips on holiday fare

Whether the gathering is large or small this year, the Christmas season is still a time for gift-giving, joy and a feast. And for those looking to save money before planning the main course, local stores stand ready to help.
With the pandemic taking a bite out of wallets, local shoppers are looking for bargains, and fortunately for them, Tahlequah has several different venues for purchasing meats at discounted prices.
At Reasor’s, ongoing deals have long allowed customers to save money on groceries, and that has not stopped because during the pandemic, or for the holidays. If anything, employees say, the prices are even better than usual.
“We have the normal sale items that we have, as in the normal advertisements sales we run every week, but we are also doing a '12 days of Christmas' promotion as well right now,” said Randy Moore, Reasor's store director. “From the 12th to the 24th, there have been two new items every day being put on sale. As far as everything else, it’s typically the same go-around. All of our ad items are based around cooking or baking right now, though.”
Some of the current sales at Reasor’s include spiral sliced ham for $1.98 a pound, and $3.99 for various pies and cobblers.
Tinajero’s Meat Market is another option for those who want protein for a good price. Owner Gregorio Ginajero said the store has great prices all the time, including current specials.
“We have specials every day and change up the prices every week. Right now, we have T-bones and ribeyes at $5.99 a pound; chicken and beef fajitas that are already mixed in with some vegetables for $3.99 and $4.29; and many other deals. Our prices change from week to week, but we have good prices every day,” said Ginajero.
There are even restaurants that sell whole meals or larger portions for the holidays. Rib Crib in Tahlequah is known for its hams and turkeys on offer during Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“Our Christmas deal right now is $45.99 for either a full-sized ham or a full-sized turkey,” said Megan Kelley, Rib Crib employee. "For both, the price is $89.99.”
Along with this, any purchase of a $25 gift card at the Tahlequah Rib Crib comes with an additional $5 gift card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.