Fans of colder weather find seasonal fun

Colder temperatures have locals bundled up indoors, watching their favorite shows and enjoying warm drinks. Lovers of the outdoors are not afraid of subfreezing weather and are hoping Cherokee County residents take time to appreciate this colder time of year.
Sequoyah State Park in Hulbert is open during winter months and offers 12 miles of hiking trails, as well as RV camping, tent camping, and a golf course open on sunny days. The lodge and nature center are also available. The park is home to different kinds of wildlife, including deer, raccoons, red and gray foxes, opossums, and birds of all kinds. This time of year, bald eagle watching is popular. Eagles call Sequoyah State Park home year-round, and they are particularly active this time of year.
“We do have bald eagles present, even throughout the winter. Their population varies depending on how harsh the winter is. This far south, they are year-round,” said Sierra Coon, assistant naturalist at the Three Forks Nature Center. “They are seen around the shoreline because they are eating fish. A good spot I like to watch is at Choctaw around the swim beach. I see them by the cyprus trees.”
Since it's colder, there are no mosquitos or biting insects, and with fewer people on the trails, many enjoy a closer experience to nature.
“A thing a lot of people don’t think about that I enjoy is hiking because you see plenty of wildlife and the trails are not heavily used at this time, so you can see things you might not see because there are not as many people around,” said Coon.
For winter camping, it is important to bring plenty of layers and bring enough locally-sourced firewood, as well as fire starter. For those who would rather stay for the day, the Three Forks Nature Center is a big hit in the winter. All the animals at the center adapt to winter months.
“Our otter is obsessed with the cold and ice. Our wildlife is out and more easily seen in the snow,” said Coon.
For many, winter months offer plenty of fishing opportunities.
Henry Walker owns the Rod Shop in Hulbert and has been fishing his whole life. He loves fishing in the winter because there are fewer numbers of anglers along the dams and normal fishing spots.
“Right now, with the cold weather, you can fish for brown trout and rainbow trout below Tenkiller. They catch walleye out on Tenkiller. They have a few catfish on Fort Gibson Lake. The fish are there, there just aren’t a lot of people fishing for them. Paradise Cove there’s a lot of people who fish the docks for crappie,” said Walker.
He said it can be trickier to acquire catfish bait this time of year because shad that doesn’t die off are attracted to deep water in the middle of the lake in the winter.
“If you are doing the trout thing, you have to dress warm under your waiters,” he said.
Popular spots to fish include Fort Gibson Lake, the Upper and Lower Illinois River, the Arkansas River, and Lake Tenkiller, but Walker contends almost all of the water in the county is great for fishing.
Greg Perryman is an outdoorsman who specializes in archery, as well as trapping and fishing. He is excited because archery and trapping is popular in the winter.
“Trapping season is open for a couple more days. You can get coons, coyotes. A lot of people trap around here,” said Perryman.
With turkey season approaching, locals are hitting the archery ranges to hone their skills.
“There are several around the area. You can buy a target bag and shoot in your own backyard,” said Perryman.
He recommends practicing on 3D targets, which are life-size decoy-like, foam-shaped animals.
“It gets you focused on the size of the animal, you’re shooting at it instead of shooting at a square block,” he said.
