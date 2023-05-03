A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the very first “Star Wars” film premiered and to this day, the multi-episode saga continues to delight fans across the world.
“May the Fourth” – a pun of the famous quote from the movie, “May the force be with you” – is the day fans celebrate this space epic, often with movie watch parties, dressing up as their favorite characters, social media posts, and beyond.
From the release of its first film in the 1970s until today, the main “Star Wars” series consists of three trilogies and is one of the highest-grossing movie franchises ever. According to Statista, the series has generated a total worldwide box office revenue of $10.32 billion, second only to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at $26.6 billion.
The Dream Theatre in downtown Tahlequah showed many of the original “Star Wars” films when they first hit the silver screen. Mitch Parnell worked at the Dream for Lloyd Ray McCall and Charlie Rogers from 1977 to 1980. In 2020, he told the TDP he was a junior at Tahlequah High School when he started out.
“I worked the concessions and cleaning at first and later worked upstairs in the projector booth. I think tickets were $3 apiece back then. I ran ‘Star Wars’ so many times I had the dialog memorized,” said Parnell.
The most recent installment, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” was released in 2019. There are also several standalone and spin-off films unrelated to the main “Skywalker Saga,” as well as television series like the popular “The Mandalorian.”
For fans looking to test their Star Wars knowledge, Kroner & Baer Pub will host a “May the Fourth Be With You” trivia night on Thursday, May 4, starting at 7 p.m. The event is free to play and is being ran by disc jockey Shawn Solo, also know as Shawn Pendleton, who has run trivia at Kroner for the past couple years.
Pendleton said the previous Star Wars trivia night had a great turnout.
“Especially since everyone knows that I love ‘Star Wars,’ hence my name, ‘Shawn Solo,’” said Pendleton.
Another pun, Shawn Solo is a play on the character Han Solo, captain of the Millennium Falcon.
“Tomorrow I have all-new trivia set that is covering the three different trilogies and The Mandalorian,” he said. “I am hoping for a big turnout even with the potential rain.”
Pendleton explained why some of the questions might be tough for participants.
“Some of them could be challenging from the newer movies, simply because I haven’t watched them over and over yet like the originals, but since we do teams, someone will know,” he said.
For those wishing to celebrated Star Wars Day by catching a flick at home, the Tahlequah Public Library has several on its shelves.
John Dick, TPL clerk, said the library has the entire main series available.
“And for children, I think they’ve got the animated series downstairs [in the children’s section],” said Dick.
For some extra intergalactic fun, Dick mentioned the library also carries the “Star Trek” series.
