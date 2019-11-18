Farmer: Teachers bring students home mentally

J. Suzanne Farmer, 37, first visited Tahlequah when she interviewed for a position in the Department of History at Northeastern State University.
Since 2011, Farmer has been an associate professor of history, and is also director of the Center for Women's Studies.
Claiming Hamburg, Arkansas, as her hometown, Farmer has a doctorate in history from the University of Mississippi. She earned her master's in history from Western Illinois University, and her bachelor's in political science and history from the University of Arkansas, Monticello.
"I am an early modern European historian. I teach Medieval Civilizations, Renaissance-Reformation, Enlightenment and Absolute Kings, the French Revolution and Napoleon, Tudor-Stuart Britain, and Modern Britain," said Farmer. "I also hold minors in Latin America and Africa, and my master's was in American History, so I also teach courses related to those topics, such as the Atlantic World and New Imperialism."
In 2018, Farmer was named a Top 10 RiverHawk. She has also won a College of Liberal Arts Academic Citizenship award.
"I was awarded various fellowships to conduct my research while I was in graduate school," she said.
The one thing Farmer wishes someone had told her before she went into education is that it is an all-consuming profession.
"You do not leave your work at the office and come home each day, and I'm not just referring to grading or lesson planning or course prep. You mentally bring home your students, and when they are having a rough time, that stays with you," she said. "I truly love to read and learn new things, and I have always been that way. I wanted to impart that love of learning to others."
For those considering a career in education, Farmer said that even if they really love the profession, it can still be challenging.
"There are rough days, but the rewards outweigh the challenges," she said. "I love running into my former students, and especially the ones who have gone on to be teachers. Their faces always light up as they tell me how they are doing and how they are enjoying teaching. You have to focus on those positive moments. It is so easy to get mired down in the challenges and roadblocks. Focus on the good times."
Farmer loves the discussion and excitement that comes from the lightbulb moment when something finally clicks with students, and they just start to bounce thoughts off of one another.
"I In those moments, it is so nice to sit back and watch them put what you have taught them to good use. On the best days, a professor is not the center of the classroom," she said.
The NSU Freshman Coin is one tradition Farmer finds endearing.
"At NSU, each freshman is given a coin that is the seal of the university. Students are supposed to keep those coins and then give them to a professor who has made an impact on their life when they are graduating," she said. "I have received a few, and I cry each time. It is such a sweet tradition and it also means a great deal to know you have made a noticeable difference in someone's life."
Getting students to read the assigned material with a critical eye is the most challenging aspect of teaching for Farmer.
"I often hear that professors like to indoctrinate students into a certain political ideology. We can set the record straight. I only want to indoctrinate them into reading," she said.
Farmer suggests parents understand that college can be tough on their children, and that they should be available to them and offer support.
"There are going to be mishaps and issues, but you can't fix it. They have to learn to fix it for themselves," she said. "They have to fly the nest, so to speak, but they still need a soft place to land."
To members of the community, Farmer encourages pride in local schools, including NSU.
"There are wonderful teachers in the school systems here and fantastic professors at NSU. That continued support from the community and alumni only make NSU better," said Farmer.
Along with being actively involved and an officer in P.E.O., Chapter CP, Tahlequah, Farmer also serves on the NSU Black Heritage Month committee, and the advisory board for the Center for Women's Studies. She is also a member of the European History section of the Southern Historical Association.
Her husband, Joseph, is an English professor in the Languages and Literature Department at NSU. They have one cat, Audrey.
Several years ago, Farmer's sister, Kim, and her children, Kade and Natalee, moved to Tahlequah to be near the couple. Farmer enjoys going antiquing and thrifting with her family. She also likes to read and cook.
Topping Farmer's bucket list is winning the lottery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.